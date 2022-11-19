International News – Worldcrunch

To get Eyes on US delivered to your inbox every week, register here.

Frances Economic Alternatives There’s no pulling a punch in comparing Musk to Donald Trump, saying that like the twice-impeached former president, Musk uses Twitter to shock, provoke and even manipulate markets and public opinion.

On Tuesday, based in Dubai Al-Arabiya quotes one of Musk’s dishonest Tweets, warning (or threatening) that the company will do a lot of stupid things. Al-Arabiya states: He could not have made a clearer statement.

International observers note that waves of Twitter shootings could come back to haunt the company. Musk, who has roughly half laid off The company’s employees, by all accounts, have destroyed the teams responsible for content moderation.

In the US, this may be causing problems with advertisers, but in Europe, it potentially is a problem with governments which impose much stricter rules on hate speech and require companies to remove it. Ital Daily fact and Frances world contextualize Musks acquisition of Twitter as a uniquely American battle for the limits of free speech.

Another French daily, The crossalso expressed her concerns about the “shadow side” of Twitter Elon wants to present himself as the great moderator of the most political content on social media in the name of free speech. The facts Luca Ciarrocca writes. However the risk is that it will not be necessary because if it continues like this all users may leave. like FT REPORTSthis puts Twitter on a collision course with Brussels, which has the ability to fine the company up to 6% of its global revenue under the Digital Services Act. The turmoil on Twitter is partly responsible for the precipitous drop in the share price of another Musk company, Tesla. Investors in the electric vehicle maker are concerned that Musk may have to unload a significant number of Tesla shares in order to cover the debt incurred in the Twitter acquisition, driving the stock price lower. But the decline of tech stocks is more than an Elon Musk story. Where the world used to look in awe at Silicon Valley, publishing is taking on a different tone these days. Frances Le Figaro write: Something is broken in the realm of American technology. This something increasingly now includes the number of employees. Looks like Silicon Valley is cracking up right now. From Facebook’s parent company Meta (11,000 job cuts) to Amazon (10,000) to Twitter (3,700), US tech companies are cutting their workforce by the thousands. There are a lot of newly unemployed programmers, but the only company that isn’t laying anyone off en masse? Dutch payments dear Adyen, botes Business Insider Netherlands although its main competitor Stripe is cutting 14% of its workforce. German weekly time sees a deja vu: The wave of layoffs brings back uncomfortable memories of 2000, when the dot-com bubble burst. At the time, the prices of the Internet companies, which were so new at the time, soared well before crashing violently, the German weekly wrote. Looks like Silicon Valley is cracking up right now. Google was hit by collateral damage after the cryptocurrency crisis. And crypto itself is also struggling to survive. Not everyone is ready to count out the American tech giants so quickly. Georges Nahon, writing in the French business daily echoespoints out how many fields are now opening up for the latest advances in artificial intelligence and the blockchain-powered web3. In Silicon Valley, the next cycle has already begun, led by Generative AI, which is already starting a new gold flow with the creation of more than 100 startups in a very short time, writes Nahon. Every Silicon Valley obituary is written prematurely.

TOP, FRONT AND CENTER conferencesNovember 16 front page Mexico City every day conferences was one of several international newspapers to feature former US President Donald Trump on its front page on Wednesday, following the announcement that Trump would be a candidate for the White House in 2024. In an article titled Trump: The Monsters Back, the French-language Canadian daily The Montreal Gazette compares Trumps comeback plans to a zombie movie, writing: The Big Orange was stabbed in the heart when he lost the House of Representatives in 2018. He was shot dead when he lost the presidential election on November 3, 2020. Now he has enjoyed several flamethrowers between terms. And yet, who came out of his grave last Tuesday?

GOD BLESS AMERICA This was one of the greatest football experiences I have ever had. So is the superstar quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady described the NFL game between his team and the Seattle Seahawks, which took place for the first time on German soil. The game, which the Buccaneers won 21:16, saw 69,811 fans gather at Munich’s Allianz Arena (more used for others type of football, e.g. soccer). Berlin-based daily world reported that American players and commentators alike were impressed German crowds with energy and singing including an interpretation of Sweet Carolina. It was also a broadcast hit, with 5.8 million TV and online viewers, the highest ratings for an NFL game played abroad to date. Like German sports website Ran write: Germany is a soccer country!