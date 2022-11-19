US News & World Report ranks VCU among top global universities – VCU News

By Brian McNeill

In its ranking of the Best Global Universities, it lists US News and World Report Virginia Commonwealth University among the top 20% in the world, ranking 439 out of 2,165 public and private institutions in the US and more than 90 other countries.

Fotis Sotiropoulos, Ph.D., VCU professor and senior vice president for academic affairs. (University Marketing)

The ranking is based on 13 indicators that measure universities’ academic research performance and their global and regional reputation. Several specific programs at VCU ranked particularly high in the global rankings, including gastroenterology and hepatology (No. 17), surgery (No. 86), cardiac and cardiovascular systems (No. 132), psychiatry and psychology (No. 138), neuroscience and behavior (No. 193) and radiology, nuclear medicine and imaging (No. 195).

Fotis SotiropoulosPh.D., VCU’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said the ranking recognizes the momentum of VCU’s research enterprise, VCU’s impact and the scientific and research excellence of its faculty.

Why is it important for VCU to be ranked among the best global universities?

Well, for a number of reasons. First and foremost, as we strive to expand our international footprint, whether through research collaborations with faculty and universities from around the world or through our degree program opportunities to increase international student enrollment at VCU, ranking among the top universities in the world is very important. Prestige is very important. Prestige matters.

And just to give you a sense of why, I was recently part of a group from VCU that visited Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and India, where we met with institutional leaders, faculty, staff, and students to explore partnerships possible international. In those countries, as well as in other countries VCU members have visited recently, we heard loud and clear that these universities and parents from abroad want to send their students to the US, but they want to send to top and top reputed universities. ranked.

So that’s number 1. Further, the need to improve our global reputation is very important for attracting and retaining talented students, trainees and world-class faculty. Finally, improving our rankings is also key to improving our internal reputation. This shows that our faculty, postdoctoral fellows, staff and students are engaged in advancing research that matters and that their work has an impact that is recognized by colleagues around the globe.

These rankings are different from the US News & World Report college rankings, right? What should people’s main takeaway be from this recognition?

There are two types of US News rankings. So recently, for example, we were ranked in the top 30 public universities for innovation. So that’s pretty good too.

But the US News university rankings are the main thing students and parents are looking at when deciding which university to attend. We know that the first thing someone does when they hear about a university is to Google it and see where it ranks in US News & World Report. Like it or not, this is what people do. But this is the university ranking. So there, we rank sixth among our Virginia peers.

But in these global rankings, again from US News, we’re ranked third in Virginia. The reason it’s different is because it’s a different formula. Different things count here. In these world rankings, the main — in fact the only — element that makes up the algorithm is about research output, scientific excellence, citations of the research your faculty is conducting, international collaborations, how many books your faculty has written, how many conferences where they go, and the reputation of research in the international community.

So these rankings are about research excellence and prestige in terms of the research we do.

This ranking [arrives] in the context of VCU breaking one research funding record after another. We are an R1 university, meaning we are among 146 universities in the US that are ranked for very high research activity. But also, this year, we just broke an all-time record of more than $405 million in sponsored research. Right now, we rank 58th in the U.S. among public universities for federally funded spending on research, according to the National Science Foundation, and we’re on our way to even higher.

We are climbing the prestige and reputation of research very, very quickly. And this international ranking is a testament to the impact, prestige and importance of the research that VCU faculty are doing.

Another thing that goes into the formula for this ranking is how many of the faculty are among the top 1% of most cited scientists in the world.

Stanford University publishes every year a list of all the researchers from around the world who are in Top 2% of most cited researchers, both currently and throughout their careers. Turns out we have over 200 VCU faculty on that list. It’s really impressive.

For me, what’s really important here is that this particular ranking highlights the momentum of our research enterprise, the impact we make, and the scientific and research excellence of our faculty.

And I hope this ranking will help our university ranking as well. The more we get the stories out about how great VCU is in terms of the research we do, it will inadvertently positively impact what we’re trying to do in university rankings as well.

Several VCU programs — such as gastroenterology and hepatology, surgery, clinical medicine, psychiatry and psychology — are particularly globally ranked. What do you like most about it?

Well, first of all, a big takeaway, which again, relates to our overall research spending, is that if you look at our sponsored research, a large part – the majority – comes from our health system. And in most universities that have a health system, especially with a School of Medicine, this is also true simply because the budget from the National Institutes of Health is so much larger than the research budgets from other federal agencies like the NSF, the departments. of Energy, Education and so on. So if you do health related research, you have access to a lot more funding. In addition, medical schools affiliated with health systems are able to conduct clinical trials. So overall, more funding out there means our faculty are very well supported to be able to do scholarship, publish more papers to present their research. It is not a coincidence, the two are interrelated.

And I think, to me, the specific programs that are ranking very well show that we have some researchers in our health system that are really, really at the top level in the world. There is no doubt about it. For example, Dr. Ken Kendler, who is VCU’s most cited researcher, ranks 66th overall for career and is the second most cited psychiatrist in the world and first in the neurology/neurosurgery subfield.

Likewise, the director of Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, Dr. Arun Sanyal, is another one of our top researchers in the world when it comes to citations. And Dr. Todd Stravitz, whose gift helped launch the institute, is also on Stanford’s list.

Along these lines, on my recent trip to Dubai, I met a student of ours College of Engineering in Abu Dhabi. We drove from Dubai to Abu Dhabi to have lunch with him. And he was telling me this story about how his wife’s father had problems with liver cancer. He told us that they had treated him in England and they asked the doctors: Who is the leading name in the world in terms of liver disease? And they told him there’s this guy named Arun Sanyal at VCU. So it’s that kind of influence. And it’s not just Ken and Arun, there are several others at VCU who are at that level.

How do you see VCU accelerating its research momentum?

An exciting part about this is that VCU President Michael Rao has tasked our university with aspiring to surpass half a billion dollars in sponsored research. As we raced from $310 million in 2019 to $405 million now, getting that extra hundred in new research funding will be much more difficult. But we have an opportunity to get there by investing strategically and increasing the connections between all the great work happening on the health campus with the rest of VCU. There are tremendous opportunities for synergy between, among others, engineering, physics, art, chemistry and biology with the School of Medicine and other health science units. But this will not happen organically and will need strategic investment, commitment to knowledge creation and transformative innovation through leadership, focus and a science-based team approach that integrates students and faculty across disciplines.

So, on the one hand, this specific ranking highlights the excellence of our health system. In turn, it outlines a path for us to go to the next level overall as a university as ONE VCU, and that we can do that by building better research connections in the health sciences, STEM, social sciences, arts and sciences. humane. between our campuses here and in Doha, Qatar.