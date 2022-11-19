Qatar bans beer sales in World Cup stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Qatar has banned the sale of beer in World Cup stadiums on Friday, an unexpected twist in the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament just two days before the opening match.

The move was the latest sign of tension in organizing the event, which is not only a sports tournament but also a month-long holiday, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. . It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over its tournament.

When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to FIFA’s demands to sell alcohol in stadiums, but the details were only released in September. , just 11 weeks before the first kick-off, suggesting how difficult the negotiations may have been. Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold in eight stadiums, while champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol will be served in the arenas’ luxury hospitality areas.

But the vast majority of ticket holders do not have access to those areas; they will be able to drink alcoholic beer in the evening at what is known as the FIFA Fan Festival, a designated party area that also offers live music and activities. Outside of tournament areas, Qatar places strict restrictions on the purchase and consumption of alcohol, although its sale has been allowed in hotel bars for years.

Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing beer outlets from … perimeters of the stadium, FIFA said in a statement.

Some soccer fans took the decision in stride, with some noting that they knew the rules would be different in Qatar.

We weren’t here to drink beer, said Adel Abou Hana, a fan from the United States. They were here to watch world-class football.

But Federico Ferraz complained that the decision came at such short notice. I think it’s a bit bad because for me beer and football go hand in hand, said Ferraz, who was visiting from Portugal.

As the news broke, Budweisers Twitter account wrote: Well this is a tough one… without elaborating. The tweet was later deleted.

Ab InBev, Budweiser’s parent company, acknowledged in a statement that some of its plans cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control.

The company pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for the exclusive rights to sell the beer and has already shipped most of its stock from Britain to Qatar in anticipation of selling its product to millions of fans. While actual sales at the tournament may not be a significant percentage of the company’s massive revenue, the World Cup nonetheless represents a huge branding opportunity.

The company’s partnership with FIFA began at the 1986 tournament and they are in negotiations to renew their agreement for the next World Cup in North America.

Ronan Evain, chief executive of the football supporters’ group Football Supporters Europe, called the decision to ban the sale of beer in stadiums in Qatar extremely worrying.

For many fans, whether they don’t drink alcohol or are used to dry home stadium politics, this is a detail. This won’t change their tour, Evain tweeted. But with 48 (hours) to go, we’ve clearly entered dangerous territory where guarantees no longer matter.

Qatar, which is ruled by a hereditary emir who has absolute say over all government decisions, follows an ultraconservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism like neighboring Saudi Arabia. In recent years, Qatar has transformed into an ultra-modern hub following a natural gas boom in the 1990s, but has faced pressure from within to stay true to her Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.

Islam forbids the consumption of alcohol, and some Muslim residents of Qatar cheered the decision on Friday, noting that visitors should respect the country’s customs.

In the run-up to the World Cup, rights groups have raised concerns about how the nation will host millions of foreign fans, some of whom may violate Islamic laws that criminalize public drunkenness, sex outside marriage and homosexuality.

Qatar’s government and its Supreme Committee on Handover and Succession did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Friday wasn’t Qatar’s first comeback, but it was the most important. Last weekend, AB InBev was surprised by a new policy insisted by the organizers of Qatar to move the beer stalls to less visible locations within the stadium complexes.

And Qatar also changed the date of the opening match just a few weeks before the start of the World Cup.

Previous World Cup hosts have been asked to make concessions. For the 2014 tournament, Brazil was forced to change a law to allow the sale of alcohol in stadiums, but the same cultural issues were not at play.

AB InBevs’ agreement with FIFA was renewed in 2011 after Qatar was chosen as the host. However, the Belgium-based brewer has faced uncertainty in recent months over the exact details of where it can serve and sell beer in Qatar. And some have objected to the price, which was confirmed at $14 for a beer.

At the W Hotel in Doha, where the company will be based, workers continued to create a Budweiser-themed bar planned for the site. Its famous AB logo was plastered on columns and walls in the hotel, with the words: The world is yours for the taking.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell contributed to this report.

