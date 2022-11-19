David Y. Ige | News Release: DOH, community mark World Road Traffic Victims’ Day





News Release: DOH, community mark World Road Traffic Victims’ Day Posted on November 18, 2022 in Latest Department News, Newsroom HONOLULU The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and community members are raising awareness of traffic fatalities to mark World Road Traffic Day on November 20. In Hawaii, there were 527 traffic-related deaths from 2017-2021. From January to June 2022, there were 60 fatalities nationwide, compared to 46 during the same period in 2021. Buildings across the state will be lit up orange from Nov. 20 through Thanksgiving week in remembrance of the victims and their loved ones, and to honor first responders. Participating buildings include Oahu’s Aloha Tower and IBM buildings, and Kauai’s Moikeha Building. Partners include the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the Kauai and Honolulu Police Departments and the Howard Hughes Corporation. The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims serves as an important reminder that we can all take steps to improve road safety, said Chief of the Emergency Medical Service and Injury Prevention System Branch, Dr. Alvin Bronstein. In 2021, US traffic deaths increased 9% from 2020 and 18% from 2019 according to National Safety Council estimates. MADD believed that congestion and reduced miles traveled would result in fewer traffic deaths in 2020 and 2021. We were wrong. With more people driving in 2022, alarming estimates for the first quarter show another deadly spike, said Theresa Paulette of Hawaii Mothers Against Drunk Driving. We can assume that there will be an increase in alcohol-related deaths. This is a community issue. We can and must do better. Drunk driving is a 100% preventable crime. It’s really simple: if you value life, yours and others – don’t drink and drive. The Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch of the DOH reminds all drivers to slow down, buckle up, yield to emergency vehicles and not drink and drive. Law enforcement around the country is always on the lookout for impaired driving, especially during Thanksgiving weekend and other holidays. The Maui Police Department will operate the 4th Annual Hannah Brown Memorial Impaired Driving Awareness Checkpoint on November 23rd. Hannah was a Maui teenager who was killed by a drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road. For more information about national World Remembrance Day events, visit worlddayofremembrance.org. # # # Media contacts: Katie Arita-Chang Office of Communication Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 286-4806

