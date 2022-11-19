Terra 2022 brought together the International Earth Architecture Community





Terra 2022, the 13th World Congress on Earth Architectural Heritage was held in Santa Fe, New Mexico, June 710, 2022, at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

The conference was organized by the Getty Conservation Institute, the Missing Treasures Program of the US National Park Service, and the Stuart Weitzman School of Design at the University of Pennsylvania, under the auspices of the ICOMOS International Scientific Committee on Earthen Architectural Heritage. It marked the 50th anniversary of the gathering of international meetings on land heritage conservation and was the first time since 1990 that it was held in the southwestern United States, just over 30 years after Adobe 90, also organized by GCI and partners . This was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that this international group was able to meet in person and remotely, with meaningful exchanges of information, connections and knowledge sharing. 260 professionals and practitioners in person and 80 virtual participants from around the world attended the conference. With support from the Getty Foundation, Chamiza Foundation and Cornerstones Community Partnerships, 50 Native Americans received funding to participate; through the ICCROMATHAR programme, 15 participants from the Middle East and Africa were funded to participate. The program included keynote and plenary presentations, roundtables and parallel sessions with more than 60 oral presentations, posters and videos on archaeological sites, historic buildings and structures, risk and vulnerability, education, care by and for communities, cultural pathways and cultural landscapes , and advances in research. The program included visits to earthen sites in and around Santa Fe, giving participants a deeper understanding of the wealth of earthen heritage in the area. In conjunction with Terra 2022, three laboratory and field workshops were organized by GCI, the National Park Service, and partners. These workshops provided hands-on training in the materials, construction and conservation of earthen architecture. 120 individuals from all over the world participated.

