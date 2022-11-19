Uganda to roll out trial vaccines as it tries to control Ebola outbreak



Mubende, Uganda

CNN

–



Joseph Singiringabo has lost almost everything and everyone he loved to Ebola. In a few weeks, the 78-year-old lost his wife, son and a newborn granddaughter to the disease.

He is left to take care of his three grandchildren under 13 after their mother fled the village to escape the danger of Ebola. His cattle were stolen while he was away on the required 21-day quarantine, leaving him destitute and desperate.



I don’t know where they got the virus from because I went and got checked and left the hospital without any problem with these children of mine, he said, sitting on a log outside his modest home in Madudu, in Uganda’s central Mubende district.

The problem I face now is getting food. Second, I never went to school, but I want these grandchildren to go on and get an education.

Uganda is facing its deadliest Ebola outbreak in more than a decade, first detected in Mubende district in late September.

The deadly disease has devastated families, leaving authorities scrambling to control its spread.

The 2012 Ebola outbreak in Kibaale District in the western region of the country led to 17 deaths out of 24 confirmed cases, but was declared over in less than 3 months.

Officials have launched aggressive contact tracing to track down relatives and friends who handled the bodies of the first victims or attended funerals.

Some escaped from quarantine facilities, others traveled to the capital Kampala and some visited traditional healers and witch doctors for treatment.

Some of the patients are still hidden and they don’t know they have Ebola, so they’re out there in the community, public health physician Dr. Jackson Amone.

He has been involved in every Ebola outbreak in Uganda as well as Sierra Leone in 2017. We need to do case investigation, a lot of contact tracing and community engagement so that those presenting with Ebola symptoms are brought to testing before we release them.

Dr. Amone leads the teams operating the Ebola Treatment Units in Mubende. The first one was rushed to the edge of the Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.

A larger center operated by the non-profit medical organization Médecins Sans Frontires (MSF) is expanding with new ICU beds on the other side of town.

Healthcare workers use extensive personal protective equipment (PPE) to enter red zones where patients are receiving treatment.

In one area, a health worker cradles a three-month-old baby who is suspected of being infected. Her mother and another brother are undergoing treatment for Ebola, and the disease has already claimed her father’s life.

It’s a cruel welcome to the world for the baby who is wrapped in a blanket as the steady rain pours down on the makeshift treatment center.

It’s a familiar story across this region as Ebola spreads despite the best efforts of Ugandan governments.

Ebola is much easier to treat than the corona (virus) or AIDS. The main problem here is behavior change, President Yoweri Museveni told the nation on Tuesday night addressemphasizing the need to follow government procedures for those who come into contact with the disease.

Ebola can spread from person to person through direct contact with blood or other body fluids such as saliva, sweat, semen or feces, or through contaminated objects such as bedding or needles.

It doesn’t spread through the air like COVID-19 and it doesn’t hide for months before appearing like AIDS, Museveni said in his televised speech.

The country had so far recorded 55 Ebola deaths, 141 confirmed cases and 73 people had recovered, he said.

Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero told CNN she expects Uganda to have the outbreak under control by April if communities cooperate with the government.

There are currently two licensed vaccines against Ebola, according to the World Health Organizationbut they were developed to be safe and protective against the Zaire strain of the Ebola virus.

Unlike the previous Zaire ebolavirus, the Sudan strain currently circulating in Uganda has no effective treatment or approved vaccine. However, the country is about to release three trial vaccines that have been certified as safe by a World Health Organization (WHO) task force.

The WHO said the first doses would be sent to Uganda next week and the country expects to expand vaccine trials after reviewing results from the initial phase.

They are produced by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), the Sabin Vaccine Institute in the US and a third developed by the University of Oxford and the Jenner Institute in the UK.

Our further testing is about efficacy and how long it protects. We are looking at 3,000 contacts of confirmed cases, so we are doing the ring vaccination, Aceng Ocero said, referring to a vaccination process that administers vaccines only to people in close contact with infected patients.

If we have a confirmed case, then the contacts are the ones who get the vaccine and they are followed for 29 days because we want to see if they can generate antibodies quickly and can be protected from getting the full disease, Aceng. Ocero added.

Public health officials believe cases are stabilizing due to increased vigilance, but tradition and religion are holding back progress. A community in Kassanda District, central Uganda, exhumed a body that had been safely buried by health workers to perform religious rites.

It led to an outbreak of over 41 cases within 5 days and 10 deaths, President Museveni said in his speech. He has now banned traditional healers and witch doctors from taking clients during the Ebola outbreak.

Infections are also increasing as it is difficult to keep people apart in cramped communal settings. Robert Twinamasiko, a 30-year-old driver is undergoing treatment after helping an infected friend in an ambulance. The friend and another person involved have both died.

Twinamasiko spent 17 days in the hospital, but says he has no regrets. Although he looked weak, he was recovering and told CNN he was looking forward to going home.

I’m just waiting for my blood to drain, but the world out there needs to know that Ebola is real, he said from inside a red zone.

Uganda is also trying to contain the spread of the disease by closing the start of school to avoid an Ebola outbreak in schools, which could be difficult to manage. If you have a student in a class who tests positive, the entire class must go into quarantine. But also, you will not be 100% sure that that student did not have contact with other students outside that class, Minister Aceng Ocero explained.

She said she was frustrated that Uganda was not getting enough international credit for managing the Ebola crisis. We have experience. This is our eighth Ebola outbreak. Every time we have a blast, our experience grows, she said.

Some global health experts have criticized Uganda’s initial response to the outbreak as slow and incompetent. Some partners in the donor and diplomatic community have also expressed how much information the Ugandan authorities are sharing with them.