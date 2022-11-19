World Cup fans will receive alcohol in stadiums

DOHA, Qatar (AP) For a price, there will be plenty of champagne, whiskey, vodka and even sommelier-selected wines available to fans at the World Cup stadiums in Qatar.

And beer, too, for this exclusive group of high rollers.

At a cost of $3,000 per ticket, fans will be able to enjoy high-end spirits and fine dining in luxurious hospitality lounges, suites and restaurants in the eight stadiums built and renovated for the biggest event in football.

For $950 per person, patrons of long-time FIFA partner MATCH Hospitality will be served wine, beer and street food on the go in a tented village near the stadium.

Exactly the kind of experience people would expect in a fine dining restaurant, or a sports bar, MATCH executive chairman Jaime Byrom told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

It will be a very different experience to regular fans at the tournament, which begins on Sunday when the host nation face Ecuador in the opening match, because Qatar decided on Friday. to ban the sale of beer in stadiums.

The beer policy was finally agreed in September was changed almost at the last minute by the conservative Islamic nation, where access to alcohol is strictly limited. Only non-alcoholic Bud Zero will be sold inside the stadium at 64 games.

It was a stunning change and a potential breach of contract for Budweisers parent company AB InBev, and a brand that has served the World Cup for 36 years.

The company said in a statement that it was circumstances beyond our control.

However, Qatar’s late move in its highly scrutinized, often criticized 12-year preparation to host the World Cup will have no effect on the luxury end of the fan market. Every MATCH Hospitality customer 250,000 tickets have been sold since February 2021 can still be served alcoholic beverages as promised.

Wine and beer are joined by spirits in the Pavilion category, which costs at least $1,900. Champagne and cocktails join the drinks menu in Business Class $3,050.

The pinnacle of luxury is the Pearl Lounge, with half-way seating at Lusail Stadium, the venue for the final and nine other matches. Prices start at $4,950 and come with mixologists, champagne selections, sommeliers and premium spirits.

The Pearl Lounge exudes grandeur and old-world charm, like the symbol from which it takes its name, says MATCH’s sales pitch.

It all added up to record sales for MATCH, which is hosting its fourth World Cup, although the Byrom family who run the company have worked with FIFA since the 1980s.

Our program has been far more successful than we could have hoped, Byrom told the AP in a telephone interview, singling out his home country of Mexico as the biggest market.

Being able to serve alcohol discreetly but without restriction in Qatar was a given when MATCH renewed with FIFA in 2011. This was the year after FIFA chose Qatar as host and around the same time AB InBev renewed.

We expected to be able to provide full hospitality service. “We weren’t the only commercial deal FIFA has entered into where alcohol is a feature of the deal,” Byrom said.

MATCH agreed in 2011 to pay FIFA a guaranteed $300 million plus a share of the profits to cover all its tournaments for eight years from 2015-23. That’s at least double what FIFA stands to earn from Budweiser’s sponsorship over the same period, and Byrom suggested Qatar was aware of its obligations to honor trade deals even before winning hosting rights.

It is important to remember that the entire bidding process for the FIFA World Cup is designed to provide the kind of World Cup experience that all fans from around the world have a reason to expect and expect, he said. .

MATCH has also tailored its service to Middle Eastern cultural sensitivities. Separate lounge areas have been created for families and people who do not drink alcohol.

This is definitely a very simple step that has been popular with our customers, Byrom said. If we continue to be the rights holders for the next World Cup, this is something we would certainly take to the 26th.

