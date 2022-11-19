What Sunaks first big announcement tells us about how he will lead the country

Understandably, much of the focus on the Autumn Statement – ​​the plan for UK finances outlined by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on November 17 – is on its economic impact. But all economic policymaking has considerable political significance.

The declaration is the first major policy event of the Sunak government and provides important indications of the direction he intends to lead the country. What is also clear is that the statement creates significant political and economic risks for his government in terms of internal party and electoral politics. So what can we take away from the statement to understand the leadership and ideas of Prime Minister Sunak?

The autumn statement highlights the political and economic difficulties facing the government. The current outlook is not healthy, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirming that the UK is heading into recession. The Office for Budget Responsibility reports that living standards are shrinking – potentially by 7% over two years – and the economy faces persistently high levels of inflation. The government must try to restore the confidence of the international financial markets in its position. At the same time, it must secure the support of voters who face lower living standards and poor public services.

In this context, the autumn statement is an attempt to weave a path between the failed economic dogmatism of Liz Truss’s short-lived government and the wild promises of the Boris Johnson years. Over the past decade, the center of gravity within the Conservative party has shifted significantly to the right. Electoral pragmatism means that Sunak, a fiscally dry Tory, cannot go headlong down the small, low-tax state route as Truss wanted.

The balancing act

Instead, Sunak and Hunt have sought to perform a delicate balancing act between what markets will accept and voters will endure. They have focused on addressing the fiscal black hole by raising taxes, but at the same time have tried to maintain current spending commitments, despite this translating into actual cuts due to inflation.

Concessions have been made in important areas, with commitments on health, education, pensions and universal credit, despite an overall decline in real terms of public spending. In the face of high inflation and significant wage pressure, it is likely that all services will continue to experience real pressure.

The government will continue to face political pressure to spend more. Widespread industrial action and the threat of a modern winter of discontent, this time under the watch of the Tories, have not gone away.

Moreover, there is a growing body of evidence and a growing chorus of voices from business and elsewhere arguing that Brexit has damaged the UK economy and is partly responsible for the current economic state. The autumn statement is based on the continued underestimation of a “Brexit effect” on the UK’s economic performance.

Sunak’s vision of a post-Brexit political economy is closer to Johnson than to Truss. The new Prime Minister appears committed to Johnson’s “leveling off” agenda (albeit with significant reductions in resources and a very significant cut in spending after 2024). He also seems to recognize that spending on research and development in key areas will drive innovation in the economy.

So this is neither a completely free market approach nor interventionist intervention to grow the economy. It is where public spending is creating incentives to innovate and drive market growth. At the same time, there is no concerted effort to address the supply-side problems created by leaving the European single market or the war in Ukraine with policies that will reshape Britain’s economy after Brexit.

Electoral pressures

Sunak is focused on preserving Johnson’s electoral coalition, but risks angering those affected by the tax hike, alongside those on the right of his party. A number of MPs are already very critical of tax increases, additional public spending and low carbon energy commitments. A real danger for Sunak is that in trying to broaden his government’s electoral appeal, he fails to resolve fundamental divisions within his party between those committed to Truss’s radicalism and those who favor a more pragmatic approach.

The statement has also set an elephant trap for Labour. By delaying £30bn of spending cuts until after the 2025 election, Labor will face tough questions in the run-up to its spending plans. Will tax cuts reverse and reduce public spending or will further tax increases be needed to improve public services? Labor risks being tied to Tory commitments, which will limit its options.

The approach presented in Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement is somewhat different to that offered by Sunak during the Conservative leadership campaign last summer. Then, he presented himself as a low tax, small state supporter. Today, this vision is hindered both by the need to demonstrate economic competence to markets and to improve public services in order to meet voters’ expectations.

Commitment to fiscal conservatism is a difficult political space in such circumstances. It has limited the number of tools at his disposal to unite the Conservative party and build the electoral coalition needed to win the next election. It could also mean he ends up being the third Tory prime minister to fail to set out a convincing vision of what a post-Brexit UK should look like.