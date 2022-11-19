DVIDS – News – The International Naval Student Officers’ Conference was held in Pensacola





By Junior Class Lt. Camila Healey, NETC Public Relations PENSACOLA, Fla. Military and civilian personnel from the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard attended the 29th annual International Military Student Officer (IMSO) conference in Pensacola, Florida, November 15-18, 2022. IMSOs are typically the first official US government representatives that international military students engage when they arrive in the United States for training. IMSOs play a critical role in the lives of allied foreign students by facilitating their transition to life in a new country. The purpose of the IMSO conference was to highlight the vital role that allied relationships play in maritime security on a global scale and to provide IMSOs from across the United States with an opportunity to network with each other. Adm. Pete Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), noted the importance of IMSOs to build relationships with international military allies.

The role of an International Military Student Officer is critical to ensuring that our partners and allies training with us are logistically smooth and professionally fulfilled, said Garvin. This allows them to focus and concentrate on training the administrative burden of the deputies. It is IMSO’s duty and responsibility to provide a safe and secure environment for both our students and the international students they are assigned to mentor. In 2022, the IMSO team collectively trained 8,444 international military students with 11,594 courses for over 150 international partner countries. Training with our partners and allies is an essential element of improving future combat readiness, Garvin said. The United States cannot build the necessary trust and interoperability with our allies and maritime partners from afar. Captain Daniel Testa, Commander, Commanding Officer, Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA), highlighted the objectives of the conference, which provided 175 IMSOs the opportunity to develop personal relationships with their serving counterparts. the same mission. “Our goal for the conference was to evaluate, train and advise IMSOs across the maritime domain,” Testa said. “The focus this week was on re-basing and standardizing IMSO knowledge and practices, as well as recommending administrative oversight of maritime IMSO.” An awards ceremony was held as part of the conference to recognize IMSOs for their dedication to providing the administrative and logistical support necessary to allow international military students to focus on their training while in the United States. Awardees included: – Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Nicholas Turner, Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit, Jacksonville, Fla.

– Lt. Alexander Hoersten, Pacific Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, San Diego

– Ms. Maria Jonckheere, Training Air Wing 4, Corpus Christi, Texas

– Ms. Angela Miller, Marine Corps University, Quantico, Va.

– Mr. Thomas Beard, US Coast Guard Training Center, Yorktown, Va. I am excited for the opportunity to meet the NETSAFA program managers and continue to grow the program,” said Lt. Alexander Hoersten, assigned to the Pacific Fleet as IMSO. It has been essential to get the international training program back online after COVID -19. I can’t wait to continue working with international students”. NETSAFA is the US Navy’s agent for Navy education and training for international military students. Located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, NETSAFA coordinates and provides training support to international governments and international organizations. As a field activity of NETC, they serve as a focal point for all matters of Security Assistance and Security Cooperation education and training program, coordination and advisory within the US Navy. The mission of NETCs is to recruit and employ talented civilians, provide training and education to transform civilians into Sailors, and distribute Sailors to fleet membership to maximize readiness and ensure mission success; provide specialized training and educational tools to advance the personal and professional development of seafarers throughout their careers; and serve as the sole claimant for individual training and education and as the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on matters related to training and education. For more information about NETC, visit the command website at https://www.netc.navy.mil/ and follow MyNavy HR: Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/MYNAVYHR/, Instagram at https: //www .instagram.com/mynavyhr/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/mynavyhr Date of receipt: 18.11.2022 Post date: 18.11.2022 17:58 Story ID: 433590 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, USA Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



this job The International Naval Student Officers Conference was held in Pensacolamust comply with the restrictions indicated at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/433590/maritime-international-military-student-officer-conference-held-pensacola The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos