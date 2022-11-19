Nurmagomedov dominates to win world title RT Sport News





Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of MMA icon Khabib, became the Bellator lightweight champion

Usman Nurmagomedov sealed another chapter in his family’s proud fighting history as he dominated Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire to win the Bellator welterweight title in Chicago on Friday night. Nurmagomedov, 24, left little room for doubt in a one-sided main event contest that was scored 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 on the scorecards against the reigning Brazilian champion. Nurmagomedov was without cousin Khabib in his corner at Wintrust Arena after reported visa delays for the UFC icon, but still did his team proud with a performance that arguably had everything but the finish that some may have felt his dominance deserved. Nurmagomedov took control of the contest early against the veteran champion, displaying the striking skills that set him apart from the heavy hitting style so often associated with Khabib. There was also dominance on the ground, however, as Nurmagomedov went down and ended the second round with a heavy ground and pound punch that left Freire needing the bell for some rest. The fight went down somewhat, leaving parts of the Chicago crowd restless, before Freire came out firing in a late effort to retain his title in the final round. But Nurmagomedov never looked in serious danger, snuffing out the threat before regaining control and running away with the win on the scorecards. Widely known as a hotbed for MMA talent following the success of Khabib and Islam Makhachev in the UFC’s lightweight ranks, Dagestan now has its first Bellator MMA champion in the form of Usman Nurmagomedov. “For me, this is so important,” said Nurmagomedov, quoted by MMA junkie. “I’m very happy. A lot of emotions, you know? I just want to say thank you. Like, first of all, Alhamdulilah pas. “A lot of guys, everyone from all over the world send me messages to support me. Thank you.” He was embraced by team members, including American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) coach Javier Mendez after the bout, while Khabib shared a video call with his relative. The ‘Eagle’ has also released a message on social networks announcing “You deserve it brother. Another victory, another story.” Nurmagomedov improved his undefeated record to 16-0. Defeated Freire, 36, suffered the 11th defeat of his 35-fight career, losing the title he won against Peter Queally in Dublin last November.

