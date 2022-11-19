Score three billion health goals, before the start of the World Cup: WHO





On Saturday, people around the world are walking the talk to achieve the goals: one billion more people benefiting from universal health coverage, one billion more from emergency health protection and one billion more enjoying better health and well-being. Walking in solidarity To celebrate the importance of health and wellness, WHO and Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health, in partnership with international soccer authority FIFA, and the Supreme Committee for Handover and Legacy, are inviting people around the planet to join in person and remotely, Walk the Talk Challenge: Health for All. Continuing the legacy of promoting physical activity and health for all, the series will be held for the first time in Doha, before hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar on Monday. The event will serve as a key moment to come together safely, celebrate the importance of healthy lifestyles and demonstrate the steps needed to ensure the delivery and legacy of healthy and safe mega sporting events . Open to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, WHO held: There is no better way to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar 2022 than to walk in solidarity for #Sport4Health!. Rise to the challenge While those taking part in person can choose between running or walking a three- or five-kilometer route that starts at Al Bidda Park of the Pyramid/Qatar National Flag, others can join in virtually by tracking their performances through an app. dedicated, downloadable on Google Play and Apple Store. Take your cell phone (fully charged!) and activate your app, WHO asked, noting that participants can challenge two others who have already completed the task themselves. Healthy duo By offering people of all ages and abilities everywhere the chance for happier, healthier and more productive lives, WHO asserted that sport and health go hand in hand. As such, WHO Program for Sport and Health was created to help people around the world lead healthy lives by promoting participation in sport and working with the sporting community to advance health for all. The overall objective of the Program is to accelerate progress in the third The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), which is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being by implementingWHO’s 13th General Program of Workfor achieving universal health coverage. Making the goal through World Cup 2022 healthy The project, WHO and Qatar have joined with FIFA to ensure that the world’s largest single sporting event, which will take place from November 21 to December 18, will be healthy and safe. The project aims to ensure this by establishing the event as an impactful, sustainable and sustainable model that promotes the integration of health, safety and wellbeing for future mega sporting events. Walk The Talk Doha: WHO Goodwill Ambassador Alisson Becker lends his support

