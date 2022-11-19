International
Is COP27 the end of hopes for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt The COP27 climate conference in Egypt may be remembered as the moment the world gave up on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Late on Friday, the scheduled final day of climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, heads of national delegations were still meeting to discuss whether the final documents should include a reference to that temperature target, which scientists call a limit that, if violated. , would push some Earth systems past dangerous and irreversible tipping points.
This year’s annual meeting was billed as an implementation COP, but so far nothing has been implemented, and so it has failed to achieve what it set out to do, said Stephanie Hirmer, a senior researcher in the power and energy group at the University of Oxford. While everyone knows the 1.5 degree target is off the table, it is not openly discussed in official hearings, she said.
The only way to stay below that limit, concluded a recent United Nations Environment Program report, would be for industrialized countries to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about half in eight years. next and to zero by 2050, but nothing happened in these two years. – The week’s conference has increased the likelihood that this will happen.
Right now, according to a UN report released just before COP27, pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on a path to warming between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees, which would lead to catastrophic climate impacts, including more deadly heat waves, worsening droughts. and water shortages, crop failures, and ecosystem degradation that can wipe out some species of mammals, insects, birds, and plants.
For two weeks, rich countries have obstructed, delayed and distracted trying to kick the can down the road with more demands for assessments, reports and dialogue, it said. Teresa Andersonglobal leadership for climate justice for ActionAid Internationalan NGO focused on women’s rights, poverty and climate equality.
UN Environment Programme Discharge Gap Report that was released ahead of the climate conference concluded that there is no credible path to 1.5C and that only urgent system-wide transformation can avert climate catastrophe.
There were no signs of such a change at COP27, said Astrid Martins Kabengele, who represented the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the talks as rapporteur on economic and social issues.
It is an economic COP. It’s nothing more, she said. This is the fourth COP I have attended and it is the same in the end, with developed countries organizing this COP to make their own money. They are not finding a solution. They are asking us not to use our oil, not to use our gas. So what are they giving us, she said.
Recent reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change show that it is still theoretically possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but most pathways to this goal rely on removing large amounts of carbon dioxide directly from the air, an option that it may never be. be economically sustainable at the required scale.
However, it is important that the goal of stopping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius remains on the table, because dropping it opens the door for delegates here and governments to try to pull more towards the language of the Paris 2C Agreement, which would catastrophic life, he said. Alexis McGiverna researcher at Oxford University working on net zero standards for non-state entities.
“After a shaky few days where we saw the language on 2C shift from catastrophic down to increasingly severe climate impacts, it’s good to see 1.5 reiterated in the current draft of the cover text,” she said. The emissions gap report released ahead of COP27 makes it clear that there is still a way to go to 1.5, but the door is closing. We should focus on building that path rather than redefining whether or not 1.5 is a realistic target.
Growing inequality hinders progress
Civil society observers at COP27 said they are concerned about a growing power imbalance between developed and developing countries that threatens to undermine consensus on global climate policy and slow progress even further.
Instead of making progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit warming, some new agreements on fossil fuel use discussed at the conference are likely to prevent the world from undertaking those efforts, it said. Sebastian Duycka senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law.
Instead of focusing on climate change as a human rights issue, this COP has been undermined by promoting false solutions, he said. One of the draft documents circulating on what was scheduled to be the final day of the conference even removed language recognizing fundamental human rights, such as the right to a healthy environment. This is, of course, the end result of a COP with a wild power imbalance, he said.
Frustrations surrounding the COP27 negotiations reached the highest level, with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing concern about so-called net zero targets that rely on carbon trading and offsets to achieve climate goals. Under such programs, countries and companies can continue to emit greenhouse gases by buying credits, planting trees or maintaining forest patches that theoretically absorb those emissions.
Before the conference, Guterres said that the criteria and standards for these net zero commitments have varying levels of stringency and gaps wide enough for a diesel truck to pass.
Keep environmental journalism alive
ICN provides free and ad-free rated climate coverage. We rely on donations from readers like you to keep going.
This shows that the fossil fuel industry is still driving the climate train, he said Brian OCallaghan, lead researcher with Oxford University’s economic recovery project. He said there have been some successes in climate talks over the decades, but that they have mostly been 27 years of obstruction, delay and greenwashing. If the COP were a football rivalry, it would be among the most overlooked; fossil fuels Interests: 27, humanity: 0.
He said that, in a way, the process has gone backwards. In 1992, when the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was adopted, rich countries agreed to pay for all forms of mitigation and adaptation.
Today, developed countries do everything they can to avoid this promise, he said. The multilateral system is based on trust, and every year developed countries are eroding this trust.
Although developing countries are eager to decarbonize, they are hampered by a lack of money.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen little change here in Sharm el-Sheikh,” OCallaghan said.
Current plans to decarbonize the world’s economies by 2050 rely heavily on carbon offset and trading programs, but Guterres said there should be zero tolerance for net-zero greenwashing. The pledges must match scientific scenarios of limiting warming, and they must cover all types of greenhouse gas emissions, he said.
Let’s just say it like it is, he said. The use of false net zero promises to cover the massive expansion of fossil fuels is reprehensible. It is rank fraud. This toxic blanket could push our world over the climate cliff. The deception must end.
|
Sources
2/ https://insideclimatenews.org/news/18112022/is-cop27-the-end-of-hopes-for-limiting-global-warming-to-1-5-degrees-celsius/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is COP27 the end of hopes for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius?
- The striking image left by Boric’s meeting with Xi Jinping | National
- Score three billion health goals, before the start of the World Cup: WHO |
- Thrive like an elder statesman Five tips for over 40s still trying to survive in club cricket
- Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 PM Modi to lead BJP poll campaign with over 2 dozen rallies
- Attack on Imran Khan: Fear still haunts people
- Aztec Swim and Dive continues to lead the charge at SMU Invite
- Georgia flu cases drop but remain ‘very high’ heading into Thanksgiving week
- Scientists identify gene behind partial brain vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease
- Deadly missile attack in Poland by Ukrainian air defenses
- Chris Hemsworth is taking a break after finding out he’s at risk for Alzheimer’s
- We will continue the fight for the recognition of “Northern Cyprus”