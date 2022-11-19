SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt The COP27 climate conference in Egypt may be remembered as the moment the world gave up on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Late on Friday, the scheduled final day of climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, heads of national delegations were still meeting to discuss whether the final documents should include a reference to that temperature target, which scientists call a limit that, if violated. , would push some Earth systems past dangerous and irreversible tipping points.

This year’s annual meeting was billed as an implementation COP, but so far nothing has been implemented, and so it has failed to achieve what it set out to do, said Stephanie Hirmer, a senior researcher in the power and energy group at the University of Oxford. While everyone knows the 1.5 degree target is off the table, it is not openly discussed in official hearings, she said.

The only way to stay below that limit, concluded a recent United Nations Environment Program report, would be for industrialized countries to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about half in eight years. next and to zero by 2050, but nothing happened in these two years. – The week’s conference has increased the likelihood that this will happen.

Right now, according to a UN report released just before COP27, pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on a path to warming between 2.1 and 2.9 degrees, which would lead to catastrophic climate impacts, including more deadly heat waves, worsening droughts. and water shortages, crop failures, and ecosystem degradation that can wipe out some species of mammals, insects, birds, and plants.

For two weeks, rich countries have obstructed, delayed and distracted trying to kick the can down the road with more demands for assessments, reports and dialogue, it said. Teresa Andersonglobal leadership for climate justice for ActionAid Internationalan NGO focused on women’s rights, poverty and climate equality.

UN Environment Programme Discharge Gap Report that was released ahead of the climate conference concluded that there is no credible path to 1.5C and that only urgent system-wide transformation can avert climate catastrophe.

There were no signs of such a change at COP27, said Astrid Martins Kabengele, who represented the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the talks as rapporteur on economic and social issues.

It is an economic COP. It’s nothing more, she said. This is the fourth COP I have attended and it is the same in the end, with developed countries organizing this COP to make their own money. They are not finding a solution. They are asking us not to use our oil, not to use our gas. So what are they giving us, she said.

Recent reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change show that it is still theoretically possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but most pathways to this goal rely on removing large amounts of carbon dioxide directly from the air, an option that it may never be. be economically sustainable at the required scale.

However, it is important that the goal of stopping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius remains on the table, because dropping it opens the door for delegates here and governments to try to pull more towards the language of the Paris 2C Agreement, which would catastrophic life, he said. Alexis McGiverna researcher at Oxford University working on net zero standards for non-state entities.

“After a shaky few days where we saw the language on 2C shift from catastrophic down to increasingly severe climate impacts, it’s good to see 1.5 reiterated in the current draft of the cover text,” she said. The emissions gap report released ahead of COP27 makes it clear that there is still a way to go to 1.5, but the door is closing. We should focus on building that path rather than redefining whether or not 1.5 is a realistic target.

Growing inequality hinders progress

Civil society observers at COP27 said they are concerned about a growing power imbalance between developed and developing countries that threatens to undermine consensus on global climate policy and slow progress even further.

Instead of making progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to limit warming, some new agreements on fossil fuel use discussed at the conference are likely to prevent the world from undertaking those efforts, it said. Sebastian Duycka senior attorney at the Center for International Environmental Law.

Instead of focusing on climate change as a human rights issue, this COP has been undermined by promoting false solutions, he said. One of the draft documents circulating on what was scheduled to be the final day of the conference even removed language recognizing fundamental human rights, such as the right to a healthy environment. This is, of course, the end result of a COP with a wild power imbalance, he said.

Frustrations surrounding the COP27 negotiations reached the highest level, with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing concern about so-called net zero targets that rely on carbon trading and offsets to achieve climate goals. Under such programs, countries and companies can continue to emit greenhouse gases by buying credits, planting trees or maintaining forest patches that theoretically absorb those emissions.

Before the conference, Guterres said that the criteria and standards for these net zero commitments have varying levels of stringency and gaps wide enough for a diesel truck to pass.

This shows that the fossil fuel industry is still driving the climate train, he said Brian OCallaghan, lead researcher with Oxford University’s economic recovery project. He said there have been some successes in climate talks over the decades, but that they have mostly been 27 years of obstruction, delay and greenwashing. If the COP were a football rivalry, it would be among the most overlooked; fossil fuels Interests: 27, humanity: 0.

He said that, in a way, the process has gone backwards. In 1992, when the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was adopted, rich countries agreed to pay for all forms of mitigation and adaptation.

Today, developed countries do everything they can to avoid this promise, he said. The multilateral system is based on trust, and every year developed countries are eroding this trust.

Although developing countries are eager to decarbonize, they are hampered by a lack of money.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen little change here in Sharm el-Sheikh,” OCallaghan said.

Current plans to decarbonize the world’s economies by 2050 rely heavily on carbon offset and trading programs, but Guterres said there should be zero tolerance for net-zero greenwashing. The pledges must match scientific scenarios of limiting warming, and they must cover all types of greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Let’s just say it like it is, he said. The use of false net zero promises to cover the massive expansion of fossil fuels is reprehensible. It is rank fraud. This toxic blanket could push our world over the climate cliff. The deception must end.