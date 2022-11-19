Study examines Qatar World Cup controversy and boycott – Press Room





November 18, 2022 Human rights activists are stepping up protest efforts using hashtags like #boycottqatar2022 Posted in: Communication and Media, Press Releases, Research, Uncategorized This graph shows the growth of boycott chatter on Twitter around the World Cup in Qatar. The Joetta Di Bella and Fred C. Sautter III Center for Strategic Communication at the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University published a new study that analyzes social media data and global news surrounding various boycott and protest movements as the Cup begins of the FIFA World Cup 2022. this weekend in Qatar. Why is the World Cup in Qatar controversial? Highlights from the study show that Qatar’s systematic labor abuse (more than 6,500 migrant workers are reported to have died while supporting infrastructure and construction for the tournament) and the country’s blatant discrimination against women and LGBTQ+ people have led to online movements to boycott the tournament, some cities to ban viewing at public events and teams to activate anti-discrimination campaigns on and off the field. While the ramifications on television ratings, sponsor sentiment and a renewed and increased focus on human rights won’t be fully realized until after the tournament starts on Sunday and its conclusion, the study found the following: A sample of 22,000 tweets with the hashtag #boycottqatar2022 were analyzed from October 15 to November 14, 2022, with 18,412,437 possible impressions reaching more than 43 million people. The vast majority (92%) of those who tweeted about the boycott demonstrated support for the boycott and human rights activism.

The most tweeted keywords and hashtags about the movement were studied: #boycottqatar2022, boycottqatar, exploitation, construction, world cup protest, clear message, human rights violation, 6500+ people.

Notably, on November 5 football fans in Germany (Borussia Dortmund, Hertha, Bayern, Augsburg, Mainz, etc.) began to protest against human rights violations in Qatar. Outraged by the many injustices in Qatar, fans held large banners condemning the exploitative treatment of migrant workers from the Gulf states, abuse of the LGBTQ+ community and damage to the environment.

During the time period studied on Twitter, a homophobic comment by Khalid Salman, a Qatar 2022 World Cup ambassador and a former Qatari national team player, caused a second spike in anti-Qatari sentiment. What does the Qatar Boycott mean for teams and fans? Online activism and calls to boycott the tournament have affected other aspects of the tournament on and off the field. For example: The U.S. Soccer team will have a rainbow-themed team logo inside their training facility and media workroom during the World Cup to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Several major cities in France, including Paris, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Lille and Marseille, have decided not to publicly broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in fan zones.

Some European football federations (eg England, Germany, France, Netherlands) decided that their captains would wear armbands with a rainbow heart design as part of an anti-discrimination campaign.

Denmark joined the protest by offering a black option for its World Cup team kits to honor the deaths of migrant workers. The decision to award the World Cup to Qatar was controversial from the start for many reasons, and online chatter about boycotting the tournament and various forms of protest over the past month confirm those concerns, said Yi Luo, associate professor at University School of Communication. and Media. The Montclair study was conducted by Luo and fellow faculty Jin-A Choi, Stephen Andon, Bond Benton and Keith Green of the Joetta Di Bella and Fred C. Sautter III Center for Strategic Communication, which provides social media analytics tools and training for the faculty. and students for classroom learning and research projects. The team will also release a separate study Nov. 21 before Team USA’s first game that analyzes social media conversations surrounding teams, players, favorite brands and issues such as online gambling drive the conversation. For more information or to arrange an interview, contact the Media Relations team at Montclair State University.

