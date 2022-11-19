Long-lost pigeon species ‘rediscovered’ in Papua New Guinea





CNN

–



A bird thought to have been extinct for 140 years has been rediscovered in the forests of Papua New Guinea.

The black-capped pheasant pigeon was documented by scientists for the first and last time in 1882, according to a news release from the nonprofit Re:wild, which helped fund the research effort.

Rediscovering the bird required an expedition team to spend a grueling month on Fergusson, a rugged island in the DEntrecasteaux archipelago east of Papua New Guinea, where the bird was first documented. The team consisted of local staff at the National Museum of Papua New Guinea as well as international scientists from the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology and the American Bird Conservancy.

Fergusson Island is covered in rugged mountainous terrain, making the expedition particularly challenging for scientists. Many community members told the team they hadn’t seen the black-billed pheasant-pigeon in decades, the press release said.

But just two days before the searchers were scheduled to leave the island, a camera trap captured footage of the extremely rare bird.

After a month of searching, seeing those first photos of the pheasant-pigeon felt like finding a unicorn, John C. Mittermeier, director of the lost bird program at the American Bird Conservancy and co-leader of the expedition, said in the release. It’s the kind of moment you dream about all your life as a conservationist and birdwatcher.

The black-billed pheasant pigeon is a large, ground-dwelling pigeon with a broad tail, according to the release. Scientists still know little about the species and believe the population is small and declining.

The insight of local residents was essential for scientists to track down the elusive bird.

It wasn’t until we got to the villages on the western slope of Mount Kilkerran that we started meeting hunters who had seen and heard the pheasant pigeon, Jason Gregg, a conservation biologist and co-leader of the expedition team, said in the release. We became more certain of the bird’s local name, which is Auwo, and felt like we were getting closer to the prime habitat of the Black-billed Pheasant-Pigeon.

They set a total of 12 camera traps on the slopes of Mount Kilkerran, which is the highest mountain in the islands. And they placed eight more cameras in places where local hunters reported seeing the bird in the past.

A hunter named Augustin Gregory, based in the mountain village of Duda Ununa, provided the final discovery that helped scientists find the pheasant pigeon.

Gregory told the team he had seen the black-billed pheasant-pigeon in an area of ​​steep ridges and valleys, the press release said. And he had heard the distinctive calls of the birds.

So the expedition team set up a camera on a 3,200-meter-high ridge near the Kwama River above Duda Ununa, according to the release. And finally, just as their journey was coming to an end, they caught glimpses of the bird walking on the forest floor.

The discovery was a shock to scientists and the local community.

The communities were very excited when they saw the survey results because many people had never seen or heard of the bird until we started our project and got the camera trap photos, said Serena Ketaloya, a conservationist from Milne Bay, Papua New Guinea. in the news release. They now look forward to working with us in an effort to protect the pheasant-pigeon.

It is not yet clear how many of the black-rumped pheasant-pigeons are left, and the rugged terrain will make it difficult to identify the population. A two-week survey in 2019 failed to find any evidence of the bird, although it turned up several reports from hunters that helped determine locations for the 2022 expedition.

And the discovery may give hope that other bird species thought to be extinct are still out there somewhere.

This rediscovery is a tremendous beacon of hope for other birds that have been lost for a half century or more, Christina Biggs, manager of lost species research at Re:wild, said in the release. The terrain the team sought was incredibly difficult, but their determination never wavered, even though so few people could remember seeing the pheasant pigeon in recent decades.