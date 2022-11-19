The missing Pakistan International Airlines flight attendant was fired from the airline





After more than a month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday cut ties with a flight attendant who went missing after a flight to Toronto. The airline said the crew member never showed up for work on a return flight to Islamabad several days later.

Details about the event Aijaz Shah worked on PIA flight 781 from Islamabad International Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport on Friday, October 14, according to Dawn News. The flight landed around 4:00 p.m. PIA General Manager Corporate Communications Abdullah H. Khan said Shah was officially declared missing after he failed to report for work on flight 782, the return leg to Islamabad on Sunday, October 16. SIMPLE VIDEO OF THE DAY The airline reported the flight attendant missing to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and investigators spoke with crew members upon arrival in Islamabad to determine the possible cause of Shah’s disappearance. Photo: Getty Images In a statement, Khan confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday that the airline has released Shah. “We have removed the crew member from ANP, he has been reported to Canadian Border Control for action on their end.” Location of the crew member Due to strict rules to protect personal information, the CBSA cannot share specific information about Shah’s whereabouts. A spokesperson told CTV News Toronto, “Neither do we confirm or deny a person’s entry or possibility of entry into Canada. An individual’s border and immigration information is considered private and protected by the Privacy Act,” -Rebecca Purdy, CBSA senior spokeswoman According to Dawn News, Shah has worked for PIA for 20 years and is a resident of Bahria City, Rawalpindi. When Flight 781 arrived in Toronto, Shah reportedly headed for the airport’s Canadian immigration area and was the first of the crew to get there. Photo: Getty Images Sources say he then disappeared after none of the other flight attendants could find him at the airport. The remaining crew members spent about two hours searching around the airport and waiting to see if he would show up on the bus. An ANP station manager also tried to call Shah on his mobile phone but could not reach him. Four crew members lost in four years Shah’s disappearance is part of a string of disappearances of PIA crew members in Canada in recent years. In January, a flight attendant working on the same flight, PIA Flight 781, was reported missing shortly after landing in Toronto. According to Dawn News, Waqar Ahmad Jadoon went missing while staying at a hotel in the city with other crew members. A year ago, in January 2021, another flight attendant disappeared after landing in Toronto from Karachi and never showed up for work on the return flight days later. In July 2020, a crew member disappeared after arriving at a hotel in Toronto. The flight attendant reportedly went to Calgary for a family emergency. Another flight attendant was reported missing in 2018. Reports claimed the crew member was seeking asylum in Canada and staying with a former flight attendant who had also disappeared in Canada two years earlier. Due to the ongoing trend of flight attendant shortages in Canada, the ANP issued new guidelines for employees operating international flights last year, which includes removing their passports upon arrival. Sources: CTV News Toronto, CTV News Toronto, Dawn News, Dawn News

