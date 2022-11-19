Austin Says Ukraine Matters to All Peoples and Nations > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III stated that what happens in Ukraine matters to all the people of the world today.

The secretary, speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, said Russia’s destructive war on Ukraine is a direct challenge to sovereignty everywhere, and he praised the world’s nations for protecting Ukraine.

Austin is at the start of a trip that will also take him to Jakarta, Indonesia and Siem Reap, Cambodia, where he will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers Plus Meeting.

The secretary reiterated that the new defense strategy sees China as the immediate challenge to the United States and the international rules-based system that has maintained peace since the end of World War II.

But his remarks in Halifax focused on what the US defense strategy calls “an acute threat” – Russia.

“Keeping the international system open and secure is at the heart of everything we do,” he said. “But today, that stable and open system is under threat – and not just from the generational challenge of the People’s Republic of China, but from a tragic, devastating war in the heart of Europe.”

Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is a direct threat to European security and a challenge to NATO allies. “Russia’s deliberate cruelty is an attack on our shared values ​​- and on the rules of war,” he said.

Beyond the attack that threatens Europe, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “disturbing the rules-based international order that keeps us all safe,” Austin said.

European allies, especially those in the East “… are facing the instability, destruction, human misery, refugee influx and other dangers of an even more reckless and aggressive Russia,” Austin said. “However, we have seen an incredible response from our friends in Europe as well as others around the globe.”

The Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, which Austin chairs, is a coalition of 50 nations that has been racing to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities. The nations have provided the air defense capabilities, anti-armor systems, ammunition, food, fuel and training that the Ukrainian military needs to effectively operate these new systems. “And they have rushed to invest in their industrial production to meet their security needs, even as they give Ukraine the capabilities to defend itself in the difficult months and years ahead,” Austin said.

The United States, along with friends niton allies, has strengthened deterrence and defense in Europe, Austin said. Even before Russia’s attack, the United States deployed or expanded more than 20,000 additional forces to Europe, bringing the current total to more than 100,000 American service members across Europe.

The U.S. moved quickly and moved forward the V Corps Headquarters Command, an Army garrison headquarters, and a field support battalion in Poland. “These are the first permanent US forces on NATO’s eastern flank,” Austin said. “And we look forward to welcoming Finland and Sweden, two very capable democracies, to NATO.”

The Secretary emphasized that NATO is a defensive alliance that does not pose a threat to Russia and does not require confrontation with that nation. “Make no mistake: we will not retreat into Putin’s chosen war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself,” he said. “We will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Austin said that the rules-based international order is “one of the great achievements of human government. It is the structure of international institutions, alliances, laws, and norms built at staggering cost by allies—including and especially the United States—to dire consequences.” .of the Second World War”.

The Allies of World War II paid a staggering price with lives. “The cost of stopping Nazi Germany and the Axis was almost unimaginable,” Austin said. “More than 400,000 American service members and more than 44,000 Canadians died in that war alone. And tens of millions of civilians around the world were lost to war and genocide. But the Allies prevailed—including the powerful contribution of the Soviet military, which suffered the shocking cost of some 8 million dead or more.”

The rules-based order emerged from the Atlantic Charter, first announced in August 1941 after a meeting between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Newfoundland. The principles that FDR and Churchill laid out in the Atlantic Charter still hold true today, Austin said. “This charter condemns aggression. It opposes territorial changes against the free will of the peoples concerned. And it respects the rights of all peoples, great and small, to choose their own governments.”

This is still the basis for the rules-based international order. “It is an order where small states have the same rights as large ones; where prosperity is shared by all peoples, not hoarded by empires or autocrats; where nuclear weapons are responsibly controlled, not used to threaten the world,” he said. . “[It is an order] where disputes are resolved by negotiation, not bloodshed; where sovereignty is respected, not violated; where civilians are protected, not targeted; and a world where borders are respected, not redrawn by force”.

The United States helped build order and did not shirk responsibility for security as it did after World War I. “US leadership helped build the rules-based international order, and US leadership is vital to maintaining it,” Austin said. . “And the people of the world do not want to go back, to endure a grim new era of turmoil, chaos and war.”

Through his invasion of Ukraine, Putin offers a preview of “a possible world of tyranny and turmoil in which none of us would want to live and is an invitation to an increasingly insecure world haunted by the shadow of nuclear proliferation,” the secretary said. . That’s because autocrats around the world are watching, “and they might conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a license to hunt themselves,” he said. “Putin’s chosen war shows the world the dangers of disorder.”

In short, this is the security challenge of the early 21st century. “It’s urgent and historic, but we’re going to get it done,” Austin said.