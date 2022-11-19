A day before the FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding problems

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup that starts tomorrow in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds at FIFA’s most compact tournament ever.

Disappointed fans mostly stormed away. Outside the venue, Qatari police, security guards and others ushered in thousands of people with giant foam fingers, bull horns and flashing traffic control batons.

But the packed concert comes before the rest of the 1.2 million fans expected on the tour arrive in the tiny nation on the Arabian Peninsula. .

And with Qatar only deciding on Friday to ban the sale of beer from tournament stadiums fan zones like the one in the concert arena will be the only FIFA-affiliated area to serve pints, meaning more fans can hang out there.

We know what the police say here goes, said a 30-year-old truck driver from Mumbai, who declined to give his name for fear of retaliation. He and his friends had taken a rare day off from Port Hamad to walk 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the fan zone before leaving.

I was sad to leave because it is too early, he added. There is nothing we can do.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Handover and Legacy, which oversees the World Cup, said in a statement to The Associated Press that it was absolutely delighted with the opening of the fan zone.

The event reached its capacity of 40,000 people, … a sign of its success and popularity, the committee said.

Qatar, home to 3 million people, will see its population increase with the start of the tournament . It has spent over $200 billion on improvements in this energy-rich country slightly larger than Jamaica.

This includes a major new underground metro system that can transport fans from the airport to matches. It has even closed schools for the month and asked residents to work from home.

But AP reporters have seen spots where overwhelming numbers of people can gather together even before the tournament begins.

In Doha’s Souq Waqif, a major tourist destination, a walkway between open-air restaurants quickly filled back-to-back on Friday night. Its nearby subway station saw long lines, with some pushing and shoving between law enforcement officers and those taking the train.

Saturday night, however, got off to a much better start as Friday is a mandatory day off for all workers in the country. Fewer people stole the Corniche as a massive fireworks display suddenly erupted, lighting up Doha’s glittering skyline for stunned onlookers.

However, just after 20:00, crowds gathered in the Fan Zone, hoping to attend a concert by Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Colombian singer Maluma. But while hundreds more squeezed inside a pen, thousands more waited outside the venue.

At one exit, the crowd tried to argue inside, with some spectators pushing past the guards. At one entrance, a security guard with a bull’s horn pleaded with the crowd: For your safety, please turn back!

AP reporters saw police on horseback at one point in the fan holding area, as well as an armored police vehicle parked outside nearby.

Still, some visitors stayed and waited, hoping for a chance to enter, like Ayman Awad, a geologist who flew into Qatar on Saturday from Sudan.

I will not give up, said Awad. I hope it doesn’t stay so crowded.

Many foreign fans, aware of Qatar’s restrictions on freedom of speech , were careful to criticize the host country while they waited. A group of Saudi tourists who expressed their frustration about the situation to an AP reporter later retracted their quotes for fear of getting into politics.

The Fan Zone at Al Bidda Park also plans other big concerts during the tour. But it has taken on new significance after Friday’s decision to ban alcohol sales in stadiums: it will be one of the few places outside hotel bars and private residences where fans can have a drink during the holidays in the conservative nation. Islamic. .

On Saturday night, a quick round of calls to several bars in Doha’s West Bay, an area full of high-end hotels, revealed they were all fully booked the night before the tournament as the Fan Zone was closed.

However, the real test will begin on Sunday as Ecuador take on Qatar in the opening match and the group stage follows with the crowds expected to arrive.

