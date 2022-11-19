China, Russia Ask World ‘Can Make It Right’, Says US Official

China and Russia seek a world where force is used to resolve disputes, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on Saturday, vowing that the United States would continue to uphold humanitarian principles and international law.

“Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where it can do justice, where disputes are resolved by force and where autocrats can extinguish the flames of freedom,” Austin said at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada.

Moscow’s fight against Kiev “has underscored the challenge we face in the Indo-Pacific, where (China) is also pushing for something far removed from our vision of a free, stable and open international system,” Austin said.

Chinese activities around Taiwan are becoming “more and more provocative”, he said, with Beijing’s jets flying close to the island almost daily and conducting a number of dangerous intercepts of US and allied aircraft.

Washington has identified China and its efforts to reshape the Indo-Pacific region as the most important challenge facing the United States.

Washington is working to curb ‘acute threats’

The US National Defense Strategy, released last month, also said the Russian invasion of Ukraine highlights the “acute threats” posed by Moscow that Washington is working to contain.

Austin linked the two challenges in his speech on Saturday and said that if one country is able to escape violations, others will follow.

“There are still rules in war. And if a great power can ignore those rules, it encourages others to defy international law and international norms,” ​​he said. “We are determined to uphold those rules and especially the fundamental principle of non-combatant immunity.”

Austin also said that Moscow’s efforts to gain support from countries such as Iran and North Korea create new security challenges for the United States and its allies.

“Russia has reached out to Iran and North Korea to aid its attack on Ukraine, including using Iranian drones to kill Ukrainian civilians,” he said.

Washington has said Iranian personnel were in Crimea to help Russia carry out drone strikes in Ukraine, which Tehran has denied.

Austin said Ukraine is facing a harsh winter and that Moscow may turn to nuclear strikes after suffering losses on the battlefield. He vowed that the US and its allies will face these challenges.

“The invasion of Russia offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil in which none of us would want to live,” he said.