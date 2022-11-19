Connect with us

International

China, Russia Ask World ‘Can Make It Right’, Says US Official

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

 


Halifax, Canada

China and Russia seek a world where force is used to resolve disputes, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on Saturday, vowing that the United States would continue to uphold humanitarian principles and international law.

“Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where it can do justice, where disputes are resolved by force and where autocrats can extinguish the flames of freedom,” Austin said at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada.

Moscow’s fight against Kiev “has underscored the challenge we face in the Indo-Pacific, where (China) is also pushing for something far removed from our vision of a free, stable and open international system,” Austin said.

Chinese activities around Taiwan are becoming “more and more provocative”, he said, with Beijing’s jets flying close to the island almost daily and conducting a number of dangerous intercepts of US and allied aircraft.

Washington has identified China and its efforts to reshape the Indo-Pacific region as the most important challenge facing the United States.

Washington is working to curb ‘acute threats’

The US National Defense Strategy, released last month, also said the Russian invasion of Ukraine highlights the “acute threats” posed by Moscow that Washington is working to contain.

Austin linked the two challenges in his speech on Saturday and said that if one country is able to escape violations, others will follow.

“There are still rules in war. And if a great power can ignore those rules, it encourages others to defy international law and international norms,” ​​he said. “We are determined to uphold those rules and especially the fundamental principle of non-combatant immunity.”

Austin also said that Moscow’s efforts to gain support from countries such as Iran and North Korea create new security challenges for the United States and its allies.

“Russia has reached out to Iran and North Korea to aid its attack on Ukraine, including using Iranian drones to kill Ukrainian civilians,” he said.

Washington has said Iranian personnel were in Crimea to help Russia carry out drone strikes in Ukraine, which Tehran has denied.

Austin said Ukraine is facing a harsh winter and that Moscow may turn to nuclear strikes after suffering losses on the battlefield. He vowed that the US and its allies will face these challenges.

“The invasion of Russia offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil in which none of us would want to live,” he said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/china-russia-seek-might-makes-right-world-says-us-official-/6841850.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: