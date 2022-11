LATAM Airlines plane crashes on Peruvian runway, two firefighters dead

LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) – A LATAM Airlines ( LTM.SN ) plane collided with a fire truck on the runway while taking off from the airport in Peru’s capital Lima on Friday, killing two firefighters, the carrier said. . Peru’s health ministry said at 7 pm (0000 GMT) that 20 passengers were being treated at a clinic and at least two were in serious condition. The airline said no passengers or crew members were killed. The ministry said 61 people had been moved to nearby clinics and hospitals from Jorge Chavez International Airport. It was not clear whether this was due to injury or a precaution. President Pedro Castillo offered his condolences to the families of the two firefighters in a statement on Twitter, saying he was praying for the recovery of the injured. It was unclear why the fire truck entered the runway as the plane was taking off. The prosecutor’s office said it was investigating the incident as a possible homicide. This is the second incident in less than a month involving LATAM Airlines, after one of its planes had its nose destroyed during a strong storm that forced it to make an emergency landing. The Peru branch of Chile-based LATAM Airlines said it was deploying all its resources to care for those affected and was working with authorities to support the investigation. Video posted on social media showed the plane colliding with the fire truck as it taxied onto the runway, then rapidly bursting into flames and smoking heavily as it came to a stop. “Everyone in the departure hall was worried until we saw the plane stop and then the fire engines and ambulances arrived,” said Mauro Ferreira, a Brazilian waiting to board a flight home to Panama, who filmed the incident . “It was a terrible feeling because we didn’t know how many people were inside the plane and the flames were very high.” Lima Airport Partners, which operates Jorge Chavez, Peru’s most important airport, said the airport would remain closed until at least 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Saturday. The flight was LA2213, covering the Lima-Juliaca domestic route, LATAM Airlines said. Reporting from Marco Aquino in Lima; Additional reporting by Fabian Cambero in Santiago, Marcelo Rochabrun in Lima, Carolina Police in Mexico City and Nur-Azna Sanusi in Singapore; Editing by Anthony Esposito, Rosalba O’Brien, Matthew Lewis, and William Mallard Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

