2022 World Cup Team Prediction: Costa Rica | Football news

The 2014 quarter-finalists have a habit of punching above their weight at World Cups.
Matches in the World Cup: five
Titles: 0
Best ending: Quarterfinals (2014)
The biggest victory: 3-1 against Uruguay (2014)
Most Appearances: Celso Borges (154)
Equipment: Spain (November 23), Japan (November 27), Germany (December 1)
Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez
Main player: Bryan Ruiz
Costa Rica became the 32nd and final team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup when they beat New Zealand 1-0 in an intercontinental play-off in June.
Although Los Ticos left it until the last qualifying match to book their place at Qatar 2022, they have had an impressive run in the tournament since their debut in 1990.
The Central American teams’ best finish came in 2014, when they reached the quarter-finals where they were eliminated on penalties by the Netherlands. It ended a glorious run that began with a 3-1 win over Uruguay, followed by a shock 1-0 win over former champions Italy and a goalless draw against England.
They topped their group and went on to beat Greece in the round of 16 on penalties.
This performance turned the fortunes of the team around as some of the players were snapped up by some of the biggest clubs in world football.
In their 1990 World Cup debut, Costa Rica won two of their three group games, including a 2–1 win over Sweden, to advance. They failed to get past the group stage in 2002 and 2006 and failed to qualify for the 2010 edition.
The last World Cup saw them earn a single point through a draw against Switzerland.
On the eve of this World Cup, Costa Rica won just one of their first seven qualifying matches, but turned their fortunes around by winning six of their last seven and earning a place in the playoffs. Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell and Keylor Navas all brought their experience to bear as the team managed to squeeze out favorable results when it mattered.
Costa Rica is coached by Luis Fernando Suarez, who is no stranger to the World Cup. Suarez has coached Ecuador and Honduras in the tournament and wants to go one better in Qatar.
My third World Cup is an obsession for me, he said on the eve of the play-off match.
The main thing is to be able to choose people who are not just players, but who are suitable to be in the national team, who are good for it.
The 62-year-old is likely to have a number of veterans in the squad when he completes his XI on November 23.
Joel Campbell, a forward with 118 games and 25 goals to his name, is likely to lead the attack alongside 22-year-old rising star Anthony Contreras. Captain Bryan Ruiz and Los Ticos most played player Celso Borges will run the show from midfield.
Costa Rica boasts a strong defense with the likes of Juan Pablo Vargas and Oscar Duarte. Keylor Navas was crucial in ensuring his sides qualification for the tournament when he kept New Zealand at bay during the playoffs.
Despite a history of causing trouble, Los Ticos may struggle to get past the group stage. They have been placed in Group E, the so-called group of death, alongside former champions Spain and Germany and Asian powerhouse Japan.
Despite a good run of results in their last competitive matches, the Central Americans will have plenty of chances against them.
A shock win or a couple of draws against their much fancied opponents would make for an impressive run in Qatar.
