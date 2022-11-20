The World Cup opens with Qatar taking on Ecuador

Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes towards human rights, migrant workers, The LGBTQ community – and beer — The World Cup host’s soccer team has slipped under the radar.

Qatar open the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, but even that match has been overshadowed by Friday’s announcement that the sale of beer will be banned inside the stadium.

The World Cup is a source of tremendous national pride for Qatar in its bid to raise its profile on the global stage and drive towards modernization. But what about the team?

Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez (L) takes part in a training session at the Aspire training ground in Doha on November 19, 2022 ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images



“The best thing that can happen is to focus on football, keep calm and avoid noise and rumours,” Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said on Saturday. “Obviously we don’t like it when people criticize our country. We managed to have a lot of preparation, we kept calm and that’s how we planned this.”

Qatar have never appeared in a World Cup before and face a huge challenge just to get out of Group A, which also includes Senegal and the Netherlands. South Africa in 2010 are the only host nation to fail beyond the group stage, so avoiding sharing that distinction would be success in itself.

Sunday could be Qatar’s best hope for a win against an Ecuador side that is just five places above them at 44th in the FIFA rankings.

Qatar’s preparation for the tournament has been ongoing for several years, including involvement in the 2019 Copa America and the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. But it was victory at the 2019 Asian Cup that provided evidence of the country’s potential to deliver an upset in the coming weeks. next.

That continental title was hosted by Sanchez, who has been in the position since 2017 and was previously in charge of the U-19 team. The 46-year-old Spaniard learned his trade at Barcelona’s famed academy and his impact has been immense, with Asian Cup success his standout moment.

But the World Cup is a completely different level.

“We are aware of who we are, where we come from and who we are facing,” Sanchez said. “We will try to give everything, try to be competitive against such talented teams. It will be a big challenge for us.

“When the stats add up, it makes them the favorite. History has told us that. That being said, we consider ourselves competitive and worthy of being here.”

Ecuador’s players attend a training session at Essaimer SC in Doha on November 19, 2022 ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador. RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images



Ecuador will be hoping to spoil the party – and there has been talk of a possible surprise package. But the team goes into the World Cup amid doubts over whether it would be allowed to compete after claims it fielded an ineligible player during qualifying.

Chile and Peru argued that defender Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and played illegally in the qualifiers. This claim was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ecuador retained its place at the World Cup but will be stripped of three points before the start of qualification for the 2026 competition due to the use of false information about Castillo’s birthday and birthplace in its awarding procedures him a passport.

Castillo was then left out of coach Gustavo Alfaro’s 26-man squad for Qatar.

With so much focus away from the pitch for both teams, Sunday’s opener will turn the conversation back to football.