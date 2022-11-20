FIFA boss responds to critics in strange news conference The day before the World Cup kicks off





The main line FIFA president Gianni Infantino raised eyebrows at a press conference on Saturday over a series of oddities REVIEWS defending the policies of Qatar’s ultra-conservative Muslim government, insisting it remains “200% in control” of the tournament, as concerns grow that Qatari officials allegedly bribed FIFA to secure hosting rights The US has taken full control of events. FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference ahead of the FIFA opening match … [+] Qatar 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Key facts Infantino claimed Qatar’s last-minute decision to ban beer sales outside stadiums, which surprised Budweiser and other advertisers, was made in cooperation with FIFA, calling the ban “intelligent” and something FIFA should had previously considered. He also hit back at critics who are shunning the tour for human rights abuses such as reported the deaths of 6,500 migrant workers who built World Cup stadiums, saying he confronted the authorities over the issue, while asserting that Europeans “need to apologize for the next 3,000 years before they start lecturing people “. Infantino also dismissed concerns that LGBTQ fans are risking their safety by attending the World Cup, even though homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, citing assurances from Qatari authorities that “everyone is welcome.” < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The FIFA president criticized reports that the Qatari government has hired fake fans to attend the event because of little interest from Western countries, calling it “pure racism”. Crucial quotes “Don’t criticize Qatar. Let the people enjoy this World Cup,” Infantino told reporters. Surprising fact Infantino said: “I’m not African, I’m not gay, I’m not disabled,” but added that he’s glad he claims he knows what it’s like to be discriminated against because he faced bullying as the son of Italian immigrants with “red hair”. and freckles” while growing up in Switzerland. Later he said: I also feel like a woman! Key background The decision to award the World Cup to the small, oil-rich Persian Gulf state has been criticized since it won the right to host in 2010, beating a competing bid from the United States. The vote has been marred by allegations of bribery and several senior FIFA officials were later arrested for rampant corruption within the organization, which is soccer’s highest governing body. This World Cup will also be unprecedented in that it is being held in the autumn, rather than the traditional summer window, due to the extreme heat present in Qatar during the summer months. The decision to move the World Cup timeline is a massive disruption for European clubs, most of which play a season from August to May. A YouGov poll published last week found that respondents in most major Western countries do not believe it is appropriate for Qatar to host major sporting events. What to look for The opener between Qatar and Ecuador is set for Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET, in Qatar’s first appearance in the 92-year history of the World Cup. Qatar has been accused bribes to members of the Ecuadorian team more than 7 million dollars to throw the match. Further reading I feel gay, even disabled as a woman!: Infantino strangely attacks critics (caretaker) Revealed: 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since World Cup (caretaker) Well, this is awkward: Beer banned from Qatar World Cup stadiums after last-minute U-turn (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2022/11/19/dont-criticize-qatar-fifa-boss-fires-back-at-detractors-in-bizarre-news-conference-a-day-before-world-cup-kicks-off/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos