Politics ahead of England’s World Cup match against Iran
DOHA, Qatar (AP) The political situation at home has been a regular line of questioning for Iran ahead of the teams opening Group B match against England at the World Cup.
A large number of people in the country have risen to protest for women’s rights following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was arrested on suspicion of breaking rules regarding the head covering.
On Sunday, a journalist from Iran decided to ask England manager Gareth Southgate about British politics, bringing up the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
I understand your team’s frustration with the questions, Southgate said, referring to the near-constant questions about the unrest in Iran. It is a very difficult situation. And, believe me, our media have been asking me many, many political questions on many topics for six years, so they were both in the same situation about this.
I understand in My position that I have a responsibility to answer some of those questions.
Iran captain Ehsan Hajisafi also had to face political questions on Sunday. He paused before giving a thoughtful answer.
We have to admit that the conditions in our country are not good and our people are not happy, said Hajisafi. We are here, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be their voice or we shouldn’t respect them.
Whatever we are is from them. We have to fight. We have to do our best and score goals and present the black people of Iran with results. And I hope the conditions change towards people’s expectations.
The protests have seen former standouts Ali Daei and Javad Nekounam both say they have turned down an invitation from FIFA to take part in the World Cup.
Actor and comedian Omid Djalili, who was born in London to Iranian parents, said Iran should be kicked out of the tournament and called on England players to make a statement in support of those protesting.
He took to Twitter to urge players scoring against Iran to imitate the haircut, which has been adopted by women in the country as a sign of opposition to mandatory hijab rules.
“My message to the England players now is that you have an opportunity to make a very, very small gesture to make a massive global impact,” he said. I think England, Wales and USA players when they score, if you make this simple statement of hair, a haircut, it sends a big message to the women and girls of Iran.
Southgate, who led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of last years European Championship, embraced the theme of football’s ability to heal when he said he wants to bring joy to the nation amid the rising cost of living in Britain.
Look, our challenge is to give our supporters an unforgettable tour, he said. We’ve taken them on fantastic rides on our last two tours and we want to bring (them on another one).
Our country is also going through a difficult period not the same as some of the other countries in the world at the moment, but it was in the middle of an economic recession and life has been difficult for many of our people. So we want them to enjoy their football and have a journey with the team that brings real happiness.
