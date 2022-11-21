The opening of the World Cup in Qatar shows its re-emergence after the boycott

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) Qatar opened the first World Cup in the Middle East on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half ago had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy rich nation on its knees.

No leaders of major Western countries were seen at the opening ceremony for the tournament in Qatar, which has faced strong criticism, particularly in Europe, for its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

But the presence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi shows how far Qatar has come since the boycott that saw its only land borders and airways cut for years as part of a political dispute.

Also in the meeting with the leaders was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who gave a lifeline to Qatar during the crisis.

Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his son attended on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Sheikh Mohammed serves as vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and skyscraper-studded Dubai has long been a focus of Qatari investment.

But the president of the United Arab Emirates, the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the king of Bahrain were absent. Analysts believe both remain highly skeptical of Qatar, and their absence suggests a full rapprochement between the typical Gulf Arab nations remains a long way off.

Saudi Prince Mohammed smiled broadly and sat just one seat away from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s ruling emir, at the opening ceremony in Al Khor north of the capital, Doha. Among them was Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, world soccer’s governing body.

After an opening ceremony that spoke of incorporating Bedouin tradition inside a stadium designed to look like a traditional tent, Sheikh Tamim struck the same note in a short speech.

How beautiful it is for people to put aside what separates them to celebrate their diversity and what unites them at the same time, he said.

At the height of the Qatar crisis, newspaper columns even suggested digging a trench along the 87-kilometer (54-mile) border and filling it with nuclear waste. As the rhetoric clouded, it showed how deep anger ran in the region amid a dispute that Kuwait’s then-ruler suggested nearly sparked a war. .

Its root came from Qatar’s stance in supporting Islamists who came to power in Egypt and elsewhere after the Arab Spring of 2011. While Qatar saw their arrival as a sea change in the gerontocracies that gripped the Middle East, other Gulf Arab countries saw the protests as a threat to the rule of their autocratic and hereditary.

Erdogan’s own support for the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood group and Egypt’s ousted late president Mohammed Morsi had alienated the Gulf Arab states. El-Sissi, who as a general led the 2013 coup that ousted Morsi, was photographed shaking hands with Erdogan in a sign of a possible rapprochement between the two nations. Sheikh Tamim could be seen smiling in the background.

Qatar also faced criticism from the West after groups it initially funded in Syria’s civil war turned extremist. Qatar would later deny ever funding Islamic extremists, despite criticism from across the US political spectrum by Hillary Clinton. to Donald Trump .

Qatar, like Saudi Arabia, follows an ultraconservative version of Islam known as Wahhabism. However, the country allows alcohol to be served in hotel bars and in a FIFA fan zone at the venue. Already, some in the country have criticized what they see as the tour’s Western cultural extravaganza likely to lead to beer being banned from the stadium.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the extremist group’s Yemen-based wing, issued a statement on Saturday criticizing Qatar for hosting a tour that brings immoral people, homosexuals, sowers of corruption and atheism.

We warn our Muslim brothers not to attend or participate in this event, the group said, calling on scholars not to support it. However, the al-Qaeda wing did not directly threaten the tournament and has been weakened by drone strikes by US forces and engulfed by the ongoing war in Yemen. .

On Sunday night at the opening were UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The crown prince of Kuwait came, along with the director-general of the World Health Organization and the president of Djibouti.

But the biggest applause came for Sheikh Tamim and his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who secured the tournament in 2010.

Meanwhile, Iran sent only its youth and sports minister, not its hardline president, as the Islamic Republic faces months of protests. for the death of a 22-year-old woman previously detained by the country’s morality police.

It was unclear how well Western nations were represented at the ceremony and the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. On Saturday, Infantino gave an unusual speech at a press conference where he chided the Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights ahead of the tournament, saying they were unable to give moral lessons given their history.

___

Associated Press writer Lujain Jo contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.