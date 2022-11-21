The 2022 World Cup will start in Qatar without beer and many critics

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (2ndR) and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

ofThe 2022 World Cup starts on Sundaycovered in accusations ofhuman rights violationsand last-minute controversy surrounding hosts Qatar.

A million supporters from around the world will descend on the small but wealthy Gulf nation to watch stars from 32 countries clash over the next four weeks in the men’s soccer tournament, the second biggest sporting event in the world after the Olympic Games.

The time of year and the location of this being the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East meant the event had long promised to be unlike any before, but Fridaynews that the sale of alcohol would be banned from the stadiumperimeters highlighted the culture clash of the conservative emirate hosting a global holiday.

World Cup teams and activists have also expressed concern for residents andfan visit after years of growth for this year’s tournament dominated by criticism of Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers andLGBTQ people.

The ruling family of the small, energy-rich nation and organizers FIFA will be hoping these issues disappear once the action gets underway. In a strange press conference on the eve of the tournament, Gianni Infantino, head of world football’s governing body, accused the hosts’ critics of hypocrisy.

Qatar plays Ecuador at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday in the opener, with the United States playing the first game against Wales at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

“It’s hard to describe for me,” U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner told NBC News. “It’s one of the biggest honors of my life,” said Turner, who also plays for Premier League leaders Arsenal.

While the U.S. is not expected to take home the trophy, Americans have flocked to Qatar as local residents in the U.S. bought the largest number of the 3 million tickets sold.

“I think we’re going to take it all the way,” Dayton Kendrick, a Houston, Texas native who lives in Doha, said of the American team. “It will be a force to be reckoned with.”

The USA failed to qualify for the last World Cup, but now boasts a young, exciting squad that mostly plays for big teams across Europe. They also face England and Iran in Group B over the next two weeks before the tournament’s knockout rounds begin. England is among the favorites alongside Brazil, France and Argentina.

Kendrick is one of many expats who have called Qatar home in recent years, as it has grown into a modern hub that plays an outsized role on the global stage. Qataris number about 350,000, although the conservative Muslim nation is home to about 3 million people from 90 countries in total.