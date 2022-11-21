Qatar opens the World Cup with a lavish half-hour ceremony

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended a yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent involvement in a country facing international criticism for its human rights record.

That wasn’t the biggest moment of Sunday’s seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host nation Qatar and Ecuador. The biggest cheers were reserved for Middle Eastern and African leaders watching from their luxury suites at the Bedouin tent-inspired Al Bayt Stadium.

In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew thunderous applause in a short speech delivered in Arabic from the suite.

We have worked hard, together with many people, to make it one of the most successful tournaments, he said. We have made all efforts and invested for the benefit of all humanity.

He was seated between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who secured the World Cup for the tiny Gulf nation 12 years ago.

How beautiful it is for people to put aside what separates them to celebrate their diversity and what unites them at the same time, said Sheikh Tamim, his words translated into English on a video screen inside the stadium.

I wish all participating teams a great performance in football, high sports morale and a time full of joy, excitement and pleasure for all of you, he continued. And let there be days that inspire with kindness and hope.

He then said, welcome and good luck to you all, in his only words in English.

Sheikh Hamad, regarded as Qatar’s modernizer during his 18 years as ruler, further delighted the crowd by autographing an official World Cup shirt handed down to him by his son. He then held the shirt up to the crowd.

Qatar, home to 3 million people, most of them migrant workers, has spent more than $200 billion preparing for the World Cup. Seven new stadiums were built, including the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium in northern Doha.

The opening ceremony aimed to introduce Qatar to the world through its culture with the theme of crossing distances. Creative director Ahmad Al Baker wanted the ceremony to mean a gathering for all humanity, an invitation to come together as one, transcending all differences with humanity, respect and inclusion.

Finally, we have reached the opening day, the day you have been eagerly waiting for, Sheikh Temim said. We will follow and with us the whole world, God willing, the great football festival, in this wide environment of human and civilized communication.

People of different races, nationalities, faiths and orientations will gather here in Qatar and around screens on all continents to share the same exciting moments.

His words hit home as Sheikh Tamim was joined in the stadium suite by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, two leaders who have boycotted Qatar for years. The leaders of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, the other two nations involved in the boycott, were not present.

There were no major Western leaders in attendance, as Qatar is under intense scrutiny for its treatment of migrant workers who prepared the nation for the World Cup, as well as the LGBTQ community. Gay and lesbian sex is criminalized in Qatar.

But among those who attended the opening match were UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

The crown prince of Kuwait came, along with the director-general of the World Health Organization and the president of Djibouti. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, was also present.

They listened to the likes of BTS Jung Kook, while Qatari singer and producer Fahad Al Kubaisi debuted the single Dreamers, produced especially for the World Cup.

Then came remarks from Infantino, who spoke in Arabic, Spanish and finally English to officially open the tournament.

Dear friends, welcome, welcome, to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Infantino said in English. Welcome to celebrate football because football unites the world. And now let’s welcome the teams and let the show begin.

As The Business by Tiesto blasted over the speakers, Qatar and Ecuador took the field and the World Cup officially began.

