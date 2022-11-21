Canada is prepared to face emerging global threats: Anand





National Defense Minister Anita Anand insists Canada is ready to address emerging global threats after missile explosions in Poland sparked concerns about Russia’s war in Ukraine spilling over into a NATO country, a tense interaction between the prime minister and China’s president was caught on video, North Korea tested a ballistic missile and a new report from Canada’s auditor general says there is a lack of willingness to properly monitor the Arctic this week. In an interview on CTV’s Question Period with Joyce Napier that aired on Sunday, Anand said her biggest dream was to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. We need to be able to contribute to our multilateral alliances in NATO and bilateral support for Ukraine, while at the same time ensuring that we have a presence in support of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and that is exactly what we are doing, she said. All this comes as the world’s largest gathering of democracy defense leaders meets in Halifax this weekend. On Saturday, Anand had a bilateral meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to reaffirm support for Ukraine and discuss improvements to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), among other topics. Anand told CTV’s Question Period that Canada is continuing to work with its allies and that the missile remains as diligent and cautious as possible when making decisions, especially when it comes to incidents such as this week’s missile attacks in Poland, on the border with Ukraine. , which left two people dead. There were initially concerns that the missiles could be from Russia, which could have been seen as an attack on a NATO country. I was, of course, very concerned and remain concerned, as I have been since February 24, when Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded a sovereign democratic country, Anand said. We will continue to stand with Ukraine in the short and long term and that is why Canada has offered its support in the investigation of those two missiles that hit Poland. Meanwhile, Canada’s relationship with China took center stage this week when a video of Chinese President Xi Jinping confronting Trudeau went viral, prompting many to speculate about the state of relations. The tense exchange, which opposition parties said Trudeau mishandled, came shortly before the release of the federal governments’ long-awaited Indo-Pacific Strategy, which is expected by the end of the month. We are ready and will continue to be even more prepared as we undertake this new Indo-Pacific Strategy, Anand said. When asked about a new report from auditor general Karen Hogan this week that said various Canadian vessels in the Arctic need to be replaced and Canadian governments’ delay in doing so could affect oversight in the region, Anand reiterated that it announced this year the federal government has committed an additional $40 billion over 20 years to defense, of which nearly $5 billion will go toward upgrading NORAD. We are in it, she said. Arctic sovereignty is absolutely essential as this global environment continues to change, we will continue to improve our defenses to our north.

