International
Signs of a global democratic revival?
In recent days, thousands of Iranians protested in the southeastern nations; women burned their handkerchiefs in the north; students launched a new protest song at Tehran University’s College of Social Sciences and the people promote death to Khamenei and shouted the name of an imprisoned activist in the streets of Tehran.
With protests in Iran already attracting women, students, doctors, lawyers, workers, athletes and others, the regime seems unsure of how hard to strike. The authorities have killed hundreds and arrested tens of thousands, and Iran’s Revolutionary Court is now handing out death sentences against demonstrators. But perhaps hoping to cool a hotbed of protest, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei commissioned further investigations into the deadly violence in the southeast and compensation for its victims.
Iranians spreading protests in the face of brutal reprisals not only raise the question of whether, after waves of uprisings in recent years, this uprising will threaten the regimes that hold power, but also come amid signs of democratic renewal around the world: from growing protests in China to battlefield victories in Ukraine to a renewal of democratic norms in the United States and Brazil.
These developments provide a reminder in time (after almost two decades drop of freedom and democracy around the world) that people living under, or threatened by, authoritarian rule will take great risks for freedom, and that those who live in free societies may value their freedom more than we have realized .
In China, where strongman Xi Jinping wields more power than any leader since Mao and is increasingly curtailing freedom, thousands of people took part in nearly 700 protest events between June and September this year, Freedom House recently reported (acknowledging that these figures are probably a drastic under-representation of actual dissent across the country).
Angered by delayed housing projects, insufficient wages, COVID-19 restrictions and other problems, protesters in China marched, blocked roads and launched labor strikes. Moreover, they acted in the face of reprisals from companies and local governments that often involved violence, showing that those living under authoritarian rule will often risk life and limb for freedom and prosperity.
In Ukraine, where people in the newly liberated city of Kherson celebrated with tears and gave the soldiers a hero’s welcome, the citizens of this former Soviet republic have shown that they will endure great sacrifices to preserve their freedom and remain independent from a revanchist Russia.
Ukraine’s battlefield victories have the potential to strengthen freedom and democracy far beyond its borders. By preventing the attempted invasion of Russia, Ukraine is helping to restore international norms with the help of significant economic and military aid from the free West led by the US.
Speaking of the United States, which has long served as a beacon for would-be democrats around the world, the smooth casting and counting of votes in recent days, along with the defeat of candidates who vowed not to respect democratic norms in the future, are proving very reassuring for America’s allies.
European officials, in particular, are breathing a sigh of relief, because they now expect strong continued US support for both NATO and Ukraine. This, in turn, will appease Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and to the extent that Ukraine continues to push back Russian forces re-energize the world’s democracies as they confront the emerging anti-US bloc of China, Russia and Iran.
Prospects for continued freedom and democracy and global vitality also received a boost when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost his re-election bid, did not make good on his threats to contest the results and instead laid the groundwork for a transition to peace to Luiz Incio Lula. da Silva.
Of course, weeks of inspiring events like these do not necessarily signal a halt to the global decline of democracy.
China, which is challenging the United States for global supremacy, is investing huge sums around the world through it. the belt and road initiative while promoting to governments that receive Chinese aid a form of authoritarianism that it says will be more effective than American-style democracy. Meanwhile, Ukraine has yet to defeat Russia, Iranian protesters have yet to topple their government, and democracy remains under threat across Asia, Africa and Latin America.
However, in a world in which information crosses borders faster than ever, more people in authoritarian countries see how they live in democratic lands and want the benefits for themselves. Also in such a world, advances in democracy in one country can provide momentum for its success elsewhere.
Recent, and mutually reinforcing, events in Iran, China, Russia, the United States and Brazil offer hope that they may be turning a corner.
Lawrence J. Haas, senior fellow at the American Foreign Policy Council, is the author of The Kennedys of the World: How Jack, Bobby and Ted Rebuilt the American Empirefrom Potomac Books.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/international/3743681-signs-of-a-global-democratic-revival/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
