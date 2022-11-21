Zero-Covid China: Beijing reports first deaths in nearly 6 months as cases surge







China has reported its first deaths of Covid-19 patients in nearly six months as the country struggles to contain a surge in cases across multiple cities that are testing the limits of its tough zero-Covid strategy. On Monday, China’s National Health Commission reported two deaths of Covid-19 patients in Beijing for Sunday, following the death of an 87-year-old man in the capital on Saturday. It comes as the country grapples with a surge in cases, with 26,824 new infections reported on Sunday, according to the National Health Commission, the highest daily number since mid-April and the sixth consecutive day above 20,000. Before this weekend, China’s most recent death from Covid-19 was on May 26 in Shanghai, which was closed for two months until June because of a major outbreak. China is the last major economy in the world still implementing strict zero-Covid measures, which aim to close chains of transmission through border restrictions, mass testing, extensive quarantines and immediate lockdowns of neighborhoods or entire cities sometimes for months whole. Earlier this month, the Chinese government announced limited easing of its zero-Covid policy, discouraging unnecessary mass testing and overzealous classification of restricted high-risk areas. It also removed quarantine requirements for close secondary contacts and reduced the time that close contacts and international arrivals must spend in quarantine. Following the announcement, several Chinese cities canceled mass Covid tests, but strict restrictions imposed by local authorities to contain outbreaks remain in place. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, authorities on Monday imposed a five-day lockdown in Baiyun, the city’s most populous district of 3.7 million people and home to one of the country’s busiest international airports. The city is the epicenter of China’s ongoing outbreak, having reported tens of thousands of cases and locked down several districts this month. Last week some residents revolted against a prolonged blockadetearing down barriers and marching through the streets. In Beijing, schools in several districts switched to online classes on Monday after authorities reported 962 infections for Sunday, up from 621 the day before. In Chaoyang, the worst-hit district and home to many international businesses and embassies, the county government urged residents to stay at home over the weekend, with restaurants, gyms, beauty salons and other establishments closed. The surge in cases and accompanying controls has prompted more residents across China to question the costs of zero-Covid measures. For citizens stuck in isolation, recurring issues such as access to immediate medical care or sufficient food and supplies, or loss of work and income have repeatedly led to hardship and tragedy, including numerous deaths believed to be associated with delayed access to medical care. . In the central city of Zhengzhou, the death of a 4-month-old girl in hotel quarantine sparked nationwide protests last week, the second death of a child under Covid restrictions this month.

