Harris visits Philippine island of Palawan off South China SeaExBulletin







change the subtitles Haiyun Jiang/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Haiyun Jiang/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Vice President Harris is making an unusual stop on her latest trip to Asia. On Monday evening, she will become the highest-ranking US official to visit Palawan, a Philippine island bordering the South China Sea. It is an island neighboring the Spratly Islands, territory at the center of a long-running dispute between China and nearby countries including the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam and Malaysia. China has been piling up man-made islands in the South China Sea, adding airstrips and military installations to the Spratlys. Its maritime claims to the South China Sea have been rejected by an international court. The United States sees the Chinese claims as illegitimate and last year conducted naval exercises in the waters. Territorial claims in the South China Sea are complex and overlapping. Beijing’s claim, shown here as a thick red dotted line, is often represented on Chinese maps with nine long lines, hence the term “nine-dotted line”. records These are the approximate claims from China and other countries. In many cases, countries are deliberately vague about the scope of their claims. Palawan — the Philippine island where Vice President Harris is visiting — is the long, thin island to the right of the nine-dash line in this infographic. Harris’ visit to Palawan is intended to show US solidarity with the Philippines, a senior administration official told reporters, noting that the United States “will stand with our ally the Philippines in maintaining the international maritime order based on rules in the South China Sea, supporting marine livelihoods and combating illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.” The stop comes after Harris met with leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok over the weekend, including a brief conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Biden met with Xi in Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 summit a week ago. Harris is also meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila. Her visit to the county is important for strengthening bilateral relations as China has become more aggressive in the region, said Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations. “The main thing is to focus on cementing US strategic ties with the Philippines, which is a critical place in case there was a really dangerous situation between the US and China in the region,” Kurlantzick told NPR. Kurlantzick said the Philippines remains a critical US ally in the event of potential conflict between China and Taiwan. “Southeast Asian countries are increasingly concerned about China’s much more assertive regional diplomacy,” including Chinese expansion in the South China Sea, Kurlantzick said. During her visit, Harris will also discuss the impacts of climate change in the region and how illegal and unregulated fishing in the area affects the local economy in Palawan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/21/1137190636/harris-is-traveling-near-the-south-china-sea-heres-why-that-matters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos