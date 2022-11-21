Northern Ireland (Executive Formation, etc) Introduced in Parliament





The Northern Ireland (Formation of the Executive etc) Bill provides for a short extension of the period for the formation of the Executive.

The draft law also enables the Secretary of State to change the salaries of the MMK while the Assembly is unable to carry out work.

The legislation will also take limited but necessary steps to maintain the delivery of Northern Ireland’s public services. Following the Secretary of State’s recent announcement to Parliament outlining his intention to legislate to extend the period for the formation of the Executive and to reduce the salaries of MLAs, the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill will be introduced in Parliament today (Monday November 21). The legislation will extend the period for the formation of the Executive by six weeks until 8 December with the possibility of a further six-week extension until 19 January, to allow the parties in Northern Ireland to come together and deliver to the people of Northern Ireland. Furthermore, the draft law will clarify the limited decision-making powers that will be given to the civil servants of the NI in the absence of Ministers, will enable the Secretary of State to change the salaries of the MMK while the Assembly is unable to conduct business and maintain the provision of public services. The Bill will also enable the appointment of a small number of vital appointments in the public service and enable regional rate setting for 2023/24 if an Executive is not in place to do so. Following discussions with party leaders, community and business representatives across NI, the Secretary of State made the decision to introduce this legislation to allow more time and space for the formation of the Executive, avoiding unwanted elections. Recognizing the public’s frustration that MPs continue to receive a full salary while not carrying out the duties for which they were elected, this legislation will also enable the Secretary of State to vary the salaries and expenses payable to MPs from time to time. when the Assembly is not present. This measure is one of several in the Bill that will address the realities of the governance gap in NI during the current impasse. Speaking ahead of the introduction of the bills, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said: I call on Northern Ireland parties to use this extended time to come together and deliver for the interests of all people in Northern Ireland, particularly at this time of rising costs. Currently, MPs are unable to fulfill the full range of their duties, so it is only right that we take steps to reduce their salaries, particularly in the current economic climate and in view of the £660m black hole in the finances. public. created by poor decisions made by outgoing ministers. Furthermore, the people of Northern Ireland are being denied full democratic representation. The Government’s priority is to see elected politicians return to fulfill their roles in a strong, devolved and locally accountable government, as envisaged by the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. Notes to editors: The October 28 deadline for the formation of the Executive, introduced through the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Act 2022 has passed. This legislation gave parties 24 weeks to form an Executive after the last Assembly elections in May 2022. The new legislation introduced in today’s bill will extend this time period for the formation of the Executive.

The independent analysis provided during a previous political impasse recommended a 27.5% cut in MLA salaries.

