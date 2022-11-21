How vulnerable countries finally got a climate damage fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt The world’s most climate-threatened countries won a historic first at climate talks here on Sunday, securing a fund that would pay them for damage caused by global warming.

But victory came at a price.

Reaching consensus on the new form of climate aid or payments for loss and damage in UN circles meant bargaining with a small group of oil nations and developing economies that sought to block the conference from doing much to mitigate global warming.

Those efforts, according to two European officials and one UK official, were led by Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, Russia and Brazil, although none of those delegations could be reached for comment immediately after the conference.

We fought hard. And we moved the world to finance the loss and damage, said Aminath Shauna, environment minister in the Maldives, a country that sits just one meter above sea level.

But Shauna lamented the lack of progress on climate mitigation.

I am disappointed that we did not get there, she said in her closing statement at this year’s COP 27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The final cover text reiterated a deal a year ago to phase out coal, but also opened the door to natural gas. The agreement also gave a short jump to an initiative designed to encourage faster action in all countries. Overall, it barely stuck to a pact made at the COP 26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, a year ago.

We have finally answered the call of hundreds of millions of people around the world to help them deal with loss and damage, so this is a defining COP, said Seve Paeniu, finance minister for the Pacific island of Tuvalu.

But he expressed deep regret and disappointment that more had not been done to avert future disaster.

‘This is not charity’

Developing countries negotiate as an often fractious 134-nation bloc in climate talks called the G-77 and China. The group includes the oil-producing states of the Persian Gulf, developing economies, the least developed countries of Africa and the smaller Pacific islands. In Sharm el-Sheikh they showed an unprecedented unity, marched by Pakistan, which holds the next chair.

They were consistent throughout the two-week summit in their demand for a new, dedicated fund that would provide them with money and resources to recover when floods destroy farmland and uproot millions, as it did this year in Pakistan. or when sea level rise destroys. infrastructure or contaminates water resources.

We are not here cap in hand begging, this is not charity. This is a climate justice issue, said Molwyn Joseph, minister of health and environment for Antigua and Barbuda and chair of the 39-member Alliance of Small Island States.

That unified pressure softened the European Union’s position on a fund, said Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission and head of the EU delegation, despite lingering EU doubts about the funds’ usefulness.

Timmermans presented a proposal late Thursday that paved the way for a compromise deal that eventually won the acceptance of almost 200 countries, including the United States, which until recently had refused to support any discussion of financing climate damage.

The unity of the G-77 also meant there was little organized resistance to efforts to revise the final agreement as it related to cutting emissions or reducing fossil fuel use.

A moral dilemma

In the final hours of the talks, the Egyptian presidency presented the proposal for the loss and damage fund to the chamber, and without any opposition, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry quickly shot down the vein.

It was accepted and exhausted negotiators enjoyed a victory that many thought could never happen after decades of intractability from the EU and the United States.

Meanwhile, a final draft of the cover resolution dealing with a section on reducing emissions was thrown to delegates in the plenary hall. The Swiss delegation took half an hour to review the document, but it took less time than that to see that developed countries had been left out. Their main bargaining chip leaving the loss and damage fund unless they took more action on emissions cuts had already been agreed.

They sat down and swallowed the whole thing. The top American delegates filed out of the room almost immediately afterward, not expecting to hear the traditional closing speeches of their peers.

Timmermans reflected on the moral quandary his 27-nation bloc faced in trying to pursue their goals against a developing world united in loss and damage.

This agreement is not sufficient for mitigation. But will we walk away and thereby kill a fund that vulnerable countries have fought so hard for for decades? No, that would be a huge mistake and a huge missed opportunity to tackle climate change, he said in a statement delivered to the plenary session.

We had to give up some of the things we wanted to help other parties and this process move forward, Timmermans continued. But I urge you to admit when you leave this room that we have all failed to act to avoid and minimize loss and damage.

Island nations, so often the moral voice in the talks, praised the loss and resulting damage but expressed disappointment at the lack of progress to reduce emissions, stressing the need to fight for more ambition and cooperation.

The current text is not enough, said Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner, the climate envoy for the Marshall Islands. But we have shown with the loss and damage fund that we can do the impossible. So we know we can come back next year and get rid of fossil fuels once and for all.”

That leaders here may finally be able to understand the human cost of climate change owes much to the strength of the G-77 and the conviction that countries were not walking away empty-handed, observers said.

It shows that in this common theme where you really have a focus, like loss and damage, you’re able to deliver, said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at E3G.

But with climate change advancing, there are only so many such bargains at their disposal.

And upcoming issues are likely to be more divisive, including whether China and other high-income countries such as Singapore and oil-rich Saudi Arabia contribute to the loss and damage fund. These talks will begin ahead of next year’s climate summit in the United Arab Emirates and as countries set their targets for a new climate finance target starting in 2025.

A hard won victory. The hard part is yet to come.

We have shown those who have felt neglected that we hear you, we see you and we are giving you the respect and care you deserve, said Joseph, the minister from Antigua and Barbuda. Now we need to strengthen our ties across territories. We have to work even harder to hold steady in 1.5 [degrees Celsius] limit warming, to operationalize the loss and damage fund and to continue creating a world that is safe, just and equitable for all.