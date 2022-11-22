Messi enters the World Cup as Argentina plays against Saudi Arabia

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Lionel Messi begins the World Cup that defined his legacy with a match against possibly the weakest opponent the Argentine star will face in Qatar.

On a 36-match unbeaten run, Argentina open the group stage on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament.

It looks like an ideal chance for Messi to push his tally of international goals towards the century he currently has at 91, in a desperate bid to catch the men’s mark of 117 held by arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo . .

How Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni handles Messi for this game in particular, being played at the iconic 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, could be instructive given the captains’ skill set for the World Cup.

Messi trained individually on Friday and Saturday due to what Argentina’s football federation described as muscle strain. That raised doubts about whether Messi will play the full 90 minutes against Saudi Arabia, but he dismissed them when he made a rare appearance at a news conference, saying on Monday he was very good physically, in good shape.

No problem, said Messi, who was pictured in training with extra padding on the inside of his right ankle. I heard there were rumors that I had to miss part of training or be away from the team because of a knock, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

He may not be needed for long against Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis may have had a relatively quiet Asian qualifier, but they tend to struggle at the highest level of football, reaching the last 16 just once in their five World Cup appearances.

They started the 2018 tournament with a 5-0 loss to host Russia.

Argentina then opened that World Cup with a disappointing 1-1 draw with tiny Iceland in a game that saw Messi save a penalty that immediately piled the pressure on the Albiceleste.

That’s something the team wants to avoid again.

I missed, we equalized and then came the mess, Messi remembers in a recent interview. The first game is key, because if you’re going to play Mexico with the three points from the Saudi Arabia game, it’s something else.

It is unlikely that the Argentines will jump this time. Copa America champions in 2021 for their first major title in 28 years, an unbeaten national record one shy of equaling the world record set by Italy from 2018-21.

Scaloni, the somewhat accidental coach of Argentina , has turned his team into an extremely balanced unit and become a major force in world football. Where, many believe, it belongs.

Messi is undoubtedly the star at the center of everything and is looking to finally win the World Cup to increase his position as the greatest football player.

It will most likely be my last World Cup, he reiterated, my last chance to make my dream come true.

Playing against Saudi Arabia, Messi will become the first Argentine player to play in five World Cups one more than Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

Scaloni has had to deal with injuries to midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and strikers Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia will be well-supported at the World Cup because it shares only a land border with the outside world with Qatar, and fans will flock in droves to watch the match taking place in the tournament’s biggest venue.

Under French coach Herv Renard, the Saudis have been preparing for several weeks after domestic competition was suspended so the players could focus on the World Cup.

They also received a visit from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who gave a pre-tournament speech to the squad.

It was very positive, Renard said Monday. It was very important to hear from our leader before leaving for such a big competition.

We have not come to this World Cup just for joy. We came here to be the best we can be. We hope all the Saudis in the stadium are proud of us, that’s the most important thing.

