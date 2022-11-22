Will the World Cup boost Qatar’s scientific ambitions?

A replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy at the multi-billion dollar science and education campus in Education City, Qatars.Credit: Sidhik Keerantakath/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing/Getty

The FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar will not only bring an influx of soccer fans to the country, but also raise awareness of its developing science program. It couldn’t be a better time for Qatar to advertise itself on the international stage as a producer of knowledge and science, says Susu Zughaier, a microbiologist and immunologist at Qatar University on the outskirts of Doha.

Over the past two decades, Qatar, a nation about the size of the US state of Connecticut with a population of 2.9 million, has become a major center for education and research. Qatar is a really small country with big ambitions, says Robert Mogielnicki, a political economist at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington DC. They have a large amount of financial resources to help them achieve various strategies and development initiatives.

One of these initiatives is Education City, a 12 square kilometer campus in Al Rayyan, Qatar’s third largest municipality. Education City was developed by the Qatar Foundation, a state-run non-profit group for education, science and community development. His price has not been made public, but he it is said to have reached several billion dollarsaccording to comments made in 2015 by the former president of the Qatar Foundation, Mohammad Fathy Saoud to the American newspaper Washington Post.

Education City, which is also the location of one of the World Cup stadiums, features state-of-the-art buildings and laboratories that host satellite branches of seven foreign universities, six of which are in the United States, including Georgetown University in Washington DC. and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Some of these labs made major contributions during the pandemic; others are now poised to make waves in technology, genomics and medicine.

The infrastructure and resources that are there are really very world-class, says Hilal Lashuel, a Yemeni-born neuroscientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne’s Brain Mind Institute in Switzerland, and former executive director of the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute in Education City. .

Education City is also only a 25-minute drive from Qatar University, the nations largest and oldest institution of higher education, established in the 1970s, which houses its state-of-the-art laboratories and teaching facilities throughout its magnificent campus of interlocking octagonal and cubical buildings. .

Human rights controversies

However, Qatar’s scientific advances are marred by the country’s human rights record, including its treatment of foreign workers hired to undertake some of the US$220 billion World Cup preparations. Qatar also maintains repressive laws and cultural norms related to sex and gender: extramarital sex is illegal and punishable by up to seven years in prison, and same-sex sexual activity is criminalized with the same maximum prison sentence, although the extent to which such laws are enforced is unclear. It is also technically possible, under Sharia law, for a penalty of death by stoning to be imposed for sexual activity between men. LGBT+ rights are non-existent, and Qatari lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders have been was subjected to beatings and harassment in police custody until September 2022according to Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organization based in New York City.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, has said that LGBT+ tourists coming to watch the World Cup will be welcome but expected to respect our culture. Human rights advocates say that does little to help the country’s LGBT+ people, however, or foreign students and scientists who are considering moving there.

Attracting scientific talent to build a critical mass of researchers is essential for Qatar if it is to realize its vision of becoming a global center for science. Recruiting was not difficult during Lashuels’ time as director of one of Qatar’s major research institutes, and the country remains an attractive option for scientists in the United States facing funding challenges, he says. Although he is not aware of any specific Qatari programs designed to lure talent from abroad, he says a number of funding initiatives run by the Doha-based Qatar National Research Fund and local universities target collaborative projects with scientists. and international institutions. . Qatar has also started granting permanent resident status to select groups of overseas scientists this year, he says.

Some Middle Eastern émigré scientists who had been educated or worked in the West have welcomed the opportunity to return to the region, including Zughaier. She came to Qatar via the United States, where she became naturalized after emigrating from the Palestinian territories. In 2017, after spending 17 years conducting research at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, she accepted an offer at Qatar University. Funding constraints and the political environment in the United States contributed to her decision to leave, she says, but just as important was what Qatar had to offer. I saw the caliber of scientists they recruited to different institutions and the skills they have, she says.

Professional interest in Qatar has grown since Zughaier moved her lab there five years ago. Scientists in Qatar made headlines during the pandemic, for example, with major contributions to COVID-19 research, including vaccine efficacy. Qatars Nature Index Share, a fractional number of author affiliations among publications in 82 high-quality natural science journals, also increased to 13.78 in 2021, from 7.99 in 2020. The amount of research it was producing is truly competitive with intuitions the best, says Zughaier.

The World Cup has also drawn attention to the science program of small nations. At an American Society for Microbiology conference held in Washington, D.C., in June, several people stopped by Zughaiers’ poster not only to ask about her research, she says, but to ask: Are you ready for the World Cup?

The World Cup contributes to the sense that there are exciting things happening in Qatar both recreationally and professionally, says Mogielnicki. This helps to put Qatar on the map.

The necessary pressure

The World Cup has also highlighted more troubling aspects of life in Qatar, including poor working conditions on construction sites. An analysis suggested that more than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since 2010, when it won the right to host the World Cup. Mogielnicki hopes the global attention brought by the tournament will lead to continued pressure to ensure migrant workers receive better treatment in the future.

So far, the Qatari government and FIFA, soccer’s governing body and World Cup organizer, are simply not engaging with the country’s repressive laws and discrimination against LGBT+ people, says Nasser Mohamed, a Qatari doctor in San Francisco. California. , and founder of the Alwan Foundation, a non-profit group that collects data on LGBT+ communities in the Gulf countries. Neither the government nor FIFA have responded to one petition that Mohamed started in June for Qatar to repeal discriminatory legislation and ensure LGBT+ rights, he says. Mohamed adds that the Instagram account of former England footballer David Beckham, an ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar, blocked him after he tried to highlight the countries’ discriminatory laws, although Mohamed’s account was later unblocked.

Qatar’s treatment of LGBT+ people pushes local talent out of the country and discourages some foreign talent from moving there, Mohamed says. He shows himself as an example.

Mohamed sought asylum in the United States in 2011, a decision that was largely motivated by the fact that he is gay. Who I am didn’t match where I was born, he says. I really thought I wasn’t safe and would totally suffer if I stayed.

In May, Mohamed came out publicly about his sexuality in an article from BBC news. This event has been reported as the first time a Qatari has publicly identified as gay. His plan, he says, was to use the attention generated by the World Cup to raise awareness of the plight of LGBT+ people in his country and try to effect positive change. He has received death threats since then, but has heard from many LGBT+ people who have fled Qatar, as well as some who are still living there in hiding.

LGBT+ people lack basic protections in Qatar against violence and discrimination, Mohamad says, so for any LGBT+ scientist or student considering visiting or moving there, you’ll have to choose your career over who you are.

One thing that is extremely important, adds Alfredo Carpineti, an astrophysicist, science journalist and chairman of Pride in STEM, a UK-based charity, is that organizations collaborating with Qatar, including universities, professional societies and companies, provide a clear set of instructions. for LGBT+ people how to approach working in or with the country and what kind of support they can expect from their host university or company. Of the organizations partnering with Qatar in this great educational city, it would be interesting to see what rules, if any, are in place to support LGBT+ individuals who can go there, says Carpeneti.

Some of the universities that have set up branch campuses in Qatar have received criticism in the past over human rights issues in the Gulf states. In 2020, Northwestern University was criticized for canceling an event on its Doha campus that would have featured an openly gay headliner.

Representatives of several US university campuses in Qatar, including Texas A&M University in College Station, Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Georgetown University and Northwestern University did not respond to interview requests from Nature about how human rights concerns affect academic interest in Qatar and what steps they are taking to ensure their LGBT+ students and faculty are protected. The Qatar Foundation responded to a request for an interview but did not comply in time for publication.

At the end of the day, the fans will go home, says Carpineti. I have seen very few discussions that actually focus on LGBT+ people in Qatar.