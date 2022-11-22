International
The US seeks international condemnation of North Korea’s missile launch at the UN
The United States is seeking international condemnation of North Korea’s latest UN Security Council intercontinental ballistic missile test.
We will provide another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and destabilizing actions, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at a meeting called by the US on Monday. The United States will propose a presidential declaration to that effect.
A presidential statement by the 15-nation UN Security Council is one step below a resolution and requires consensus from all members.
Thomas-Greenfield pointed out that Friday’s test was Pyongyang’s eighth ICBM launch this year and part of a record 63 ballistic missile launches in 2022, more than double its previous annual record of 25.
Sixty-three times this year, the DPRK has flagrantly violated Security Council resolutions and attempted to undermine the global non-proliferation regime, she said.
The latter’s second ICBM this month flew about 1,000 kilometers and impacted inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone outside its northern territory, just 200 kilometers from Hokkaido.
The Japanese ambassador said that calculations based on the flight trajectory show that the estimated capable range of the missile could exceed 15,000 kilometers.
In that case, all of Asia, all of Europe, all of North America — including New York — all of Africa, even part of South America, could be within range of this nuclear warhead delivery system illegal, Ambassador Ishikane Kimihiro told the council, adding that it is outrageous to allow North Korea to hold the entire international community hostage.
Friday’s launch was widely condemned, including by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called on North Korea to stop any provocative acts.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media on Monday that the country’s missile tests are part of its legitimate right to self-defense and accused the UN chief of being a puppet. United States.
Pyongyang has said its tests are in response to US and South Korean military exercises.
South Korea’s ambassador said lengthy military exercises can never be an excuse for Pyongyang’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile development.
We have witnessed how the DPRK is taking full advantage of inaction and sharing advice to build its nuclear arsenal, Ambassador Joonkook Hwang said.
Since the Security Council failed to pass a resolution over the objection of two permanent members in May, the DPRK has launched 40 ballistic missiles and announced its new law on nuclear weapons policy, which set the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons much lower than any other. country, he added.
Despite condemnation from most members of the Security Council and growing concern about advances in North Korea’s illicit weapons programs, it appeared at the end of Monday’s meeting that the two members who blocked the May resolution, China and Russia, would block again the action of the council.
China’s ambassador said Beijing is concerned about the spiral of rising tension and confrontation on the Korean Peninsula, which he said does not serve the interests of both sides.
The Security Council should play a constructive role on this issue and should not always, always condemn the pressure on the DPRK, Ambassador Zhang Jun said. Discussions in the council should be to ease tensions, to encourage de-escalation of the situation at an early date, in order to leave room for diplomatic efforts, instead of creating obstacles for it.
Asked by VOA after the meeting whether China would support the US-proposed statement, Ambassador Zhang said, I don’t think so. I have made my statement. I think you have my answer.
Russia also looked set to block, as its envoy blamed Washington and its allies for stoking tensions with its military drills and sanctions.
Perhaps anticipating the council’s rift, the US ambassador, flanked by representatives of 13 countries, including Japan, South Korea and several current and future members of the Security Council, read a joint statement strongly condemning the release of ICBM.
We invite everyone [U.N.] Member states join us in condemning the DPRK’s illegal ballistic missile launches and call for the full implementation of existing Security Council resolutions, Thomas-Greenfield read. We also call on the DPRK to abandon its illegal weapons programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.
She reiterated their commitment to diplomacy to resolve tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
