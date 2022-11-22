World Cup 2022: England beat Iran in opener with David Beckham in the side





England had no problem seeing off Iran in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday, with football legend David Beckham watching on at the Khalifa International Stadium. The Three Lions scored three goals in the first half and finished with a 6-2 win. It’s one of the heaviest defeats Iran have ever suffered and the plus-four goal difference gave England a huge boost out of the gate. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM England got on the board with a Jude Bellingham header in the 35th minute, and once the blood was in the water, the rest of the team pounced on goal like sharks. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling scored in the next 10 minutes to give them a half-point lead. All England needed to do was stay strong in the second half and that’s exactly what they did. WORLD CUP 2022: IRANIAN PLAYERS SILENT DURING NATIONAL ANTHEMS TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR PROTESTERS RETURNING HOME Saka scored in the 62nd minute, while Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish added several more. However, England did not come away with a clean sheet. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford let one through in the 65th minute. Credit for the goal goes to Mehdi Taremi. Taremi scored a penalty in the last moments to make it 6-2. England earned three points with the win and got off to a good start in Group B. The USA will play Wales in their next World Cup match later on Monday. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Beckham played in three World Cups for England. He took the Three Lions to the round of 16 in 1998. He had three career World Cup goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/world-cup-2022-england-routs-iran-opening-match-david-beckham-on-hand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos