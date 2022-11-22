



15 dollars the daily rate will set a positive tone for holiday travel ONTARIO, California., November 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials announced the opening of a new reduced rate parking lot just in time for the holiday season. Customers can benefit from 15 dollars daily rate in Lot 6, located immediately east within walking distance of Terminal 4 and across the street from Lot 5. The new lot adds 1,337 spaces to ONT’s parking capacity.

Free shuttle service is provided to passenger terminals, including the international arrivals terminal. “We’re gearing up for a busy holiday season and this additional parking capacity is coming at just the right time. We’re also confident that the competitive prices for airport parking will resonate with our customers as we continue to expand our operations and offer more flights and destinations,” he said Atif Elkadichief executive i Ontario International Airport Authority. Drivers are asked to pre-book contactless parking at flyontario.com for additional savings. Airport officials said the opening of Lot 6 should ensure sufficient parking availability throughout the busy holiday travel period and beyond. Passenger volumes at Ontario International exceeded pre-pandemic levels for eight consecutive months, and better numbers than 2019 are expected in the New Year. circle Ontario International Airport Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent flyers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown The angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport that provides nonstop commercial service to more than two dozen major airports in the US, Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, I tweetAND Instagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) The OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and the District of San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of Southern California the economy and residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA commissioners are Ontario Major Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Chairman of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gow (Commissioner). OIAA media contact:

