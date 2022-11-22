UWs Khasilova receives International Volunteer Award | tidings





November 21, 2022 Dilnoza Khasilova Dilnoza Khasilova, a University of Wyoming Global Engagement Fellow, recently received an international award for volunteer service from NAFSA: Association of International Educators. Khasilova received the award earlier this month at the association’s Region II conference in Flagstaff, Ariz. The International Volunteer of the Year Award is given annually to a community volunteer whose work with international programs and activities deserves special recognition. Recipients may include those whose efforts were responsible for the establishment of permanent community or institutional programs, enhanced community awareness of international cultures, or any other equally meritorious contribution to international exchange. Khasilova, a UW graduate who earned her doctorate in literacy studies, received the award for her ongoing work through the UW’s World Language and Culture Program (WLCP), which she founded in 2013. The program WLCP is a volunteer and service-learning program that offers free world language and culture sessions to members of the UW community and to those interested throughout the state. 19 informal world language and culture sessions were offered this semester. The program began in 2014 with the help of local and international UW communities, including UW graduate students, faculty, staff and university exchange students who volunteered to learn their target languages ​​and cultures. NAFSA promotes the exchange of students and scholars to and from the U.S. The association provides a statement of ethical principles and provides professional education and training that strengthens institutional programs and services related to international educational exchange. The association is organized in 11 geographical regions. Region II consists of Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

