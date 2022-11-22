Chinese firms to offer World Cup metaverse viewing, X2Y2 royalty withdrawal and more

Chinese firms are betting on Metaverse-like experiences for the FIFA World Cup

China-based tech companies are said to be working on technology that will give Chinese soccer fans the ability to watch the FIFA World Cup inside the metaverse.

The efforts are part of a five-year plan released by the Chinese government in early November to boost the capabilities and development of the local virtual reality (VR) industry.

Video streaming platform Migu is one of six Chinese firms that has secured the rights to show the World Cup and plans to create a Metaverse-like space accessed through VR headsets for users to watch a live stream of the game. according to in a Nov. 20 report by state-run Global Times.

ByteDance, which owns TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, obtained the licensing rights to broadcast the competition, with ByteDances VR headset subsidiary Pico offering live streams of the World Cup, with the ability for users to create and live on digital room to watch the game. together.

The World Cup is apparently being used by China’s nascent VR industry as a test bed for the technology. The country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with four other agencies, postponed an ambitious industry plan on November 1.

The five-year plan from 2022 to 2026 outlined that China wants to strengthen its VR industry and ship over 25 million units worth $48.56 billion, although the plan does not clarify whether its unit target is annual or cumulative over the lifetime of the device. plan. .

The stated plans do not mention whether the metaverse will use blockchain technology, such as that put forward by the city of Wuhan, which was later revised to remove reference to non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

X2Y2 returns optional royalties

NFT Market X2Y2 has pulled back on its copyright game, saying in a Nov. 18 tweet that it will re-enforce copyright on all existing and new collections.

The marketplace was one of the first to introduce optional royalties in August, switching to a Flexible Royalty that allows buyers to determine the amount they want to pay. It received mixed reactions from the NFT community.

2/

We believe that the best way to handle royalties is to give both parties, creators and marketers, the right to choose. It’s the reason behind our Flexible Royalty feature. And we still believe so. X2Y2 (@the_x2y2) November 18, 2022

X2Y2 said it decided to reinstate copyright enforcement after taking a page from its counterpart OpenSea, which decided on November 9 to enforce royalties.

X2Y2 also acknowledged that many new collections are using the OpenSeas copyright enforcement tool that blacklists NFTs sold on non-royalty-enforced markets.

In response, OpenSea said it was proud to stand by X2Y2, adding that it had removed the market from the blacklist.

Proud to stand with you—and the many brilliant creators in our community—on this critical mass. @the_x2y2 it has been removed from our carrier filter and we hope other markets will continue to join us. Onward and upward OpenSea (@opensea) November 18, 2022

Givenchy removes phygital NFTs

French luxury fashion brand Givenchy has become the latest company to offer phygital NFTs a physical good backed by a digital token.

On November 18, the company releasing a collection of physically backed NFTs as part of a collaboration with streetwear label Bstroy.

The collaboration between the two brands sees a new limited capsule collection of six items that include a complimentary NFT twin of the physical piece.

As expected from a luxury brand, the items don’t come cheap, with the lowest priced item being a $595 t-shirt and the most expensive a $5,450 wool and leather bomber jacket.

Screenshot of a selection of items listed on Givenchys site that include a NFT. Source: Givenchy

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams was quoted as saying how the founders of Bstroys are old friends who share [his] fashion vision and that Givenchy and Bstroy focused on creating streetwear with unexpected treatments that enter the field of contemporary street art and Web3.

Other phygital NFTs offered recently include the Azuki NFT project, which created a physically supported standard (PBT) that has sold skateboards and been used in streetwear collaborations. of the sandals of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs were also sold as a phygital NFT in the auction.

Johnnie Walker continues to walk on Web3

Scotch whiskey maker Johnnie Walker has continued its push into Web3 by allowing NFT holders to vote on a bottle design for a limited number of its premium blue label range.

The whiskey company has partnered with BlockBar, a luxury NFT alcohol marketplace, and streetwear designer Junghoon Vandy Son, aka VANDYTHEPINK, who will create the bottle design.

Johnnie Walker has left the design up to NFT holders, who will vote on the final design or artwork Son will do for the bottle.

It’s the first time designers take on a Web3-related project by brand.

Once the physical bottles are made, they will be held by BlockBar, who will release the physical bottle to an NFT holder once they are ready to exchange it, burning their NFT bottle, initially priced at $355, for a replacement thing really.

The brand has entered the Web3 in the past, partnering with Gary Vaynerchuks NFT project VeeFriends in May, giving holders special offers of spirit-related NFTs. This collaboration was also carried out alongside Vayner3, Vaynerchuks Web3 consulting firm.

More Nifty News

Metaplex is feeling the brunt of the collapse of the NFT protocol crypto exchange FTX which laid off several members of its team on November 18, citing the indirect impact of the FTX crash. Its treasury was not directly affected, but Metaplex CEO Stephen Hess said a more conservative approach was needed moving forward for the company.

A partner for the Australian arm of Big Four accounting firm KPMG, James Mabbott, told Cointelegraph on November 18 that he believes the metaverse explosion will be driven by businesses. The company created a new role Head of Metaverse Futures aimed at building its metaverse for the company’s internal business operations and business-to-business services.