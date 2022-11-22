The Foreign Minister of Hungary travels to Russia for the energy exhibition





BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s top diplomat traveled to Russia on Monday to attend an international forum on nuclear energy, underscoring his country’s close ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto delivered a speech at the opening plenary session of the two-day ATOMEXPO international forum in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, according to the event’s website. The forum, titled Nuclear Spring, is aimed at the global nuclear industry and serves as a business platform for discussing the current state of the nuclear industry and determining future trends, the website said. In a Facebook post early Monday, Szijjarto said his appearance at the exhibition would include talks with the head of Russia’s state atomic energy company Rosatom on a planned Russian-backed expansion of Hungary’s only nuclear power plant. . He said the project was in Hungary’s national strategic and national security interests. The global energy crisis means that it is of unprecedented importance that a country is able to produce the energy it needs. The Paks nuclear power plant plays a key role in our energy security, Szijjarto wrote. The trip was the latest sign of Hungary’s continued diplomatic and trade ties with Russia, which have baffled some European leaders as the war in Ukraine nears nine months. Szijjarto was last in Russia in October for natural gas negotiations with Russian state energy company Gazprom, a visit that Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky called scandalous because some of the attendees were people on the sanctions list (Union European). Hungary’s government under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pursued close diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow and sought to protect its supply of Russian oil and gas on which it is heavily dependent as other European countries have moved to cut their imports. Russian energy to punish. The Kremlin for its war in Ukraine. Orban, considered Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in the EU, has lobbied hard against EU sanctions against Moscow, arguing that they have led to rising energy prices that are hurting European economies more than Russia. On Monday, Szijjarto insisted that no sanctions of any kind could limit Hungary’s energy supply, as one of the fundamental principles of our country’s energy strategy is that the energy mix is ​​an exclusive national competence, according to Hungarian state news agency MTI . Last week, Szijjarto met with Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev in Uzbekistan at an Organization of Turkic States summit to discuss the Paks nuclear project, a 12 billion euro ($12.3 billion) expansion that includes the construction of two new nuclear reactors . The work will be carried out by Rosatom and financed with a 10 billion euro ($10.2 billion) loan from a Russian state bank. Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to the project in 2014, but it has been plagued by numerous delays and permitting issues. Critics of the project say it makes Hungary more financially and politically dependent on Russia and poses environmental and security risks. Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

