Complete list of winners – The Hollywood Reporter





Sexual educationDougray Scott and Lou de Laâge were among the winners of the 2022 International Emmy Awards. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners during a ceremony Monday in New York City at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. Sexual education received the award for best comedy. Other award winning shows include eve for drama series, and Love on the spectrum – Season 2 for fun without writing. On the acting side, Scott won for Best Performance by an Actor while Lou de Laâge won in the Actress category. Miky Lee, vice president of CJ Group, was honored with an International Emmy Director Award. She was presented with the award by South Korean actor Song Joong-ki. “I am pleased and proud as a Korean that our content is being recognized, but I share this joy with the larger global community,” Lee said during her acceptance speech. “I’ve heard from many people that the success of Korean content has given everyone hope that anyone can be a part of global pop culture. I would like to continue to build the bridge between the people of the world, true stories have no barriers. When I watch German or Nordic TV shows, I forget that there are subtitles and that they are different cultures. Once we’re united, when it comes to real human interaction, language is no longer a real barrier. I will continue my journey to be a bridge. Let’s march together and connect more people day by day. That is why it is a great honor to receive this award tonight. Thank you.” Ava DuVernay was also honored with the International Emmy Founders Award, which was presented by Blair Underwood and Benjamin Bratt. “A lot has changed in the way we consume television. But what hasn’t changed in a medium that was invented over 100 years ago is the power that the medium gives us,” said DuVernay. “Television, especially international television is a window to the world, it connects people from all different walks of life and from places where I am, where there is a lack of opportunities to see images on film. We don’t have art houses in Compton. There are no independent cinemas in Selma, the segregation of cinema happens where you can’t really find images of other people. Television becomes that window in ways that are far-reaching, expanding our understanding of ourselves and each other. It is vitally important.” The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presented the Emmys to television creators and performers from eight different countries, including Great Britain, South Korea, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. Penn & Teller’s Penn Jillette hosted the ceremony. Below is the list of this year’s winners. Arts Programming

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Rogan Productions

United Kingdom Best Performance by an Actor

Dougray Scott at Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Buccaneer / Off Grid Film & TV

United Kingdom Best Performance by an Actress

Lou de Laage in Bal des Folles [The Mad Women’s Ball]

Legend Films/Amazon Studios

France Comedy

Sexual education – Season 3

The Netflix/Eleven movie

United Kingdom documentary

The children of Daesh, the cursed of war [Iraq’s Lost Generation]

Cinematography

France Drama series

eve

World Productions

United Kingdom Children: Animation

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Aardman / BBC / Netflix

United Kingdom Children: Factual & Fun

My best world

Fundi Films / MAAN Creative / Impact(ed) International

South Africa Children: Live-Action

KAMBA!

Ice water films / KRO-NCRV

Netherlands American non-English language Primetime programming

in search of Frida

Telemundo Global Studios / Argos

United States Fun without writing

Love on the spectrum – Season 2

Northern pictures

Australia Short form series

list

WORKERS

New Zeland Sports Documentary

The speed queen

Drum studios

United Kingdom Telenovela

Yeonmo [The King’s Affection]

KBS / Arc Media / Monster Union / Netflix

South Korea TV Movie / Mini-Series

Help

The Forge Entertainment / One Shoe Films

United Kingdom

