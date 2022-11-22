WHO to identify pathogens that may cause future outbreaks and pandemics





WHO is launching a global scientific process to update the list of priority pathogens – agents that can cause outbreaks or pandemics – to guide global investment, research and development (R&D), especially in vaccines, tests and treatments. Starting with a meeting held last Friday, November 18, the WHO is bringing together over 300 scientists who will review the evidence for over 25 families of viruses and bacteria, as well as “Disease X”. Disease X is included to indicate an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic. Experts will recommend a list of priority pathogens that need further research and investment. The process will include scientific and public health criteria, as well as criteria related to socio-economic impact, access and equity. The list was published for the first time in 2017 and the last prioritization exercise was done in 2018. The current list includes COVID-19, Crimean-Cong hemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika and Disease X. “Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and countermeasure development is essential for a rapid and effective epidemic and pandemic response. Without significant investment in Research and Development before the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not have been possible to have safe and effective vaccines developed in record time,” said Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme. of. For those pathogens identified as a priority, the WHO R&D Plan for Epidemics develops R&D roadmaps that outline knowledge gaps and research priorities. Where appropriate, target product profiles are developed, which inform developers of the desired specifications for vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests. Efforts have also been made to design, compile and facilitate clinical trials to develop these tools. Complementary efforts – such as strengthening regulatory and ethical oversight – are also considered. “This list of priority pathogens has become a benchmark for the research community on where to focus energies to manage the next threat,” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s Chief Scientist. “It has been developed together with experts in the field and is the agreed direction of where we – as a global research community – should invest energy and funds to develop tests, treatments and vaccines. We thank our donors like the US government, our partners and the scientists working with WHO to make this possible.” The revised list is expected to be published in the first quarter of 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/21-11-2022-who-to-identify-pathogens-that-could-cause-future-outbreaks-and-pandemics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos