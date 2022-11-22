JBL BRAND AND HARMAN INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF BRANDS APPOINT HAVAS GROUP AS AGENCY OF RECORD





HARMAN and Havas announce a global partnership for a globally integrated agency model

The global scope mainly includes creative, media and production

The competitive field, which takes place since July and is organized by Roland Berger involved all major holding companies to find a partner that can serve the HARMAN brands globally

involved all major holding companies to find a partner that can serve the HARMAN brands globally HARMAN’s consumer brands include JBL, Harman Kardon AKG and Mark Levinson among others NEW YORK, November 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – HARMAN International has today announced Havas Group as its Global Agency of Record across all its brands and territories. The cross-market, interdisciplinary scope covers integrated marketing solutions across HARMAN’s businesses and brands, including iconic consumer lifestyle brand JBL, home audio brand Harman Kardonand HARMAN’s B2B technology products, services and solutions for automakers and enterprise customers worldwide. Havas Group will provide a global and fully integrated solution that brings together brand strategy, creative, content, media and production, as well as selective support in social media and influencer marketing. The very competitive field started from July 2022 including competition from any major holding company. Havas’ global account team will work across regional centers for the Americas, EuropeAND Asia as well as through dedicated teams in key markets. Havas Group will apply its proven integrated village approach to HARMAN, delivering a globally aligned strategy across markets and disciplines, leading to better creative and local market adoption while still maintaining local market relevance and agility . Havas Group’s ability to provide end-to-end production services, a data-driven experience and a media solution that unlocks meaningful content and efficiencies of scale, as well as holistic planning and performance across channels, were key considerations in their selection . Havas’ mandate specifically includes taking the JBL brand to the next level of consumer activation. Havas Group’s new technologies, tools and platforms, as well as its strategic data-centric approach, allow for reduced complexity, enabling the consolidation of HARMAN’s agency roster. HARMAN International’s Vice President of Brand Strategy and Consumer Insights, John Livanos said; “The HARMAN Marketing team is strengthening our operational model and building on the foundational principles of insights, automation, integration, measurement and accountability that will unlock exponential business growth. Havas will be a central partner in this growth journey. We are We’re excited to build the solutions we need together, and we know Havas is as invested in our success as we are.” Chairman and CEO of Havas Group, Yannick Bollore added; “We are excited to begin this new and exciting partnership with HARMAN. At Havas, we combine agility and global reach, making us an excellent option for a growing business like HARMAN with great ambitions. It is our collaborative spirit brought to life and a great opportunity for us to deliver meaningful growth together.” About Harman HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services that support the Internet of Things. With major brands including AKG, Harman KardonInfinityJBLLexicon, Mark Levinson and Revel, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, EuropeAND Asia. HARMAN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. About Havas Group Havas is one of the largest global communications groups in the world. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communications activities. Havas Group’s mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate customer needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages worldwide. In these villages, the creative, media and healthcare and wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for customers. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everyone feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow.

Further information about Havas Group is available on the company’s website: havasgroup.com

#Meaningful difference SOURCE Havas Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbl-brand-and-harman-internationals-house-of-brands-appoints-havas-group-as-agency-of-record-301683055.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos