NAB awards $1000 grants to customers affected by flooding in Central West NSW





NAB has today extended the availability of our $1,000 emergency grants in officially declared disaster areas of New South Central West Wales until December 6 to help customers severely affected by the ongoing flooding. The grants will continue to provide ready access to funds for those experiencing major structural damage or severe interior damage to their primary residence to meet their immediate needs. This includes business and agricultural customers who have suffered severe damage to property, equipment, fencing or loss of stock or livestock. Grants are not available for minor home damage or damage to personal belongings and equipment, sheds, garages, gardens or loss or damage to investment properties or holiday homes. NAB is still offering a range of other financial relief measures to customers badly affected by the floods in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, such as loan deferrals or reduced payment arrangements and waiving some fees or charges on related to their accounts. NAB Regional Retail Executive NSW/ACT, Tony Story, said some communities affected by the floods still needed NABs’ assistance as conditions continued to deteriorate. A number of communities in New South Central West Wales are still being affected by the floods and continue to help them get the support they need. How to apply for NAB Customer Support NAB customers living in officially declared disaster areas, as listed by the Department of Home Affairs Disaster Relief website, may be eligible for grants and other customer support. All investigations will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and will require evidence showing significant property damage. Customers can apply online atnab.com.au/common/forms/disastergrant. For further assistance, customers who may require assistance are encouraged to visit their nearest open NAB branch where it is safe to do so, contact their banker directly or call NAB Assist on: 1300 308 132 for personal customers (8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, or 9am to 1pm Saturday AEDT).

1300 769 650 for business customers (8am-5pm Monday to Friday AEDT). Visit nab.com.au/disaster.

Agri customers who need assistance can contact their banker. Applications for NAB customer grants will be open until December 6, 2022. NAB will initially offer a total of up to $1,000,000 in grants. Any further customer support measures will be considered as the situation evolves. Together with Disaster Relief Australia, NAB colleagues recently volunteered to support flood-affected communities across Victoria with the clean-up. As part of our commitment to support our customers and communities when natural disasters strike, we also launched a fundraiser to support Disaster Relief Australia in their recovery efforts. The public can donate to Disaster Relief Australia’s flood appeal here. More than $5,000 has been raised to date.

