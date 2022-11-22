The City of Santa Monica is one of 122 global cities and counties named as a Climate Action Leader on the CDP 2022 list





November 21, 2022 1:36 p.m SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Santa Monica has been recognized by Carbon Discovery Project (CDP) as one of 122 cities and counties across the globe to achieve this best-in-class rating for carbon reduction and disclosure efforts. In 2022, just over one in 10 local governments scored by the CDP (12% of such local governments) received an A. To score an A, a local government must, among other actions, communicate publicly through the CDP-ICLEI Track, have a community-wide emissions inventory, and have published a climate action plan. It must also complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and have a climate adaptation plan to demonstrate how it will address climate risks. Many A List cities and counties are also taking a variety of other leadership actions, such as a political commitment from a city’s mayor to address climate change. Santa Monica prides itself on its commitment to climate action with all ‘A’ list measures in mind. Santa Monica is working to implement its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which includes goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80% below 1990 levels by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050 or earlier. The city is focusing on net zero carbon buildings, zero waste initiatives, sustainable transportation and water self-sufficiency as key sustainability initiatives. Climate adaptation measures focus on increasing community resilience to climate change, renovating existing buildings and preparing for the coastal impacts of climate change through dune restoration projects. “Santa Monica is proud to be recognized by CDP for its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and create a sustainable community,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Shannon Parry. “Collective action by cities is critical to mitigating the global effects of climate change and shows what is possible when leaders share best practices in this space.” For more information about Santa Monica’s commitment to sustainability and the environment, visit santamonica.gov/categories/programs/sustainability-and-the-environment. Media contact Uncle Simonian



Coordinator for Public Information



[email protected] Categories Programs, Sustainability and Environment departments Office of Sustainability and Environment

