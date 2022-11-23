Therapedic International’s decades of management experience help its clients succeed

PRINCETON, NJ When a business has been around for more than 50 years—in this case, 65 this year—it begs the question of what has led to its overall success.

We put that question to bed supplier Therapedic International, which started in 1957

and is today one of the largest bedding sources on the market, falling just short of the top 5 bedding manufacturers and ranking at the top of the second tier.

Gerry Borregine

Much of the success over the past two decades is due to the leadership of Gerry Borreggine, president and chief executive officer, and his current management team.

Borreginne will be in his position 20 years next year, while VP of Brand Relations Susan Mathes is entering 14 years.th a year with the company, having been in her current role for nearly nine years and previously serving as specialty brand manager and executive business administrator.

In an exclusive interview with Home News Now, Borreggine said the brands’ success is due to many factors, not the least of which is the strength of his team, including longtime Chairman Norman Rosenblatt, of which Borreggin said “has been unwavering in its support of the group, both its licensees and its management team.”

“Even though we’ve changed and evolved and grown over the last 20 years, we’ve had a consistent message and consistent positioning,” he said. And we always try to be innovative. We’ve also had consistent leadership and stable management, and we’ve had consistent support from our board of directors, who have always given me the ball and said ‘run with it’. They’ve let us do whatever we think is the best thing to grow the brand, and that’s a blessing for our management team, but it’s also been a huge benefit for our brand.

Susan Mathes

He also attributes Therapedics’ success to the strength of its licensees, a group of 10 manufacturing partners covering 11 areas across the country. It also has about two dozen international licensees that mainly supply the markets where they are located.

It’s been pretty consistent, Borreggine said of the licensees, noting that some also make products for multiple brands. We might lose one or two and then we might add one or two.

The only gap right now in the US is California, but even here, Borreggine said the company is looking for the right partner.

We have had several offers for that territory, he said, noting that the company is being cautious with the decision. With our situation, we can afford to be discriminating and we can take our time.

The company’s product line has also helped position it in different market segments, offering mattresses in multiple categories. For example, it offers four main types of mattresses, from traditional innerspring units to hybrid, specialty, and heavy-duty varieties.

These are some examples of Therapedic’s Immunity line first seen in the Las Vegas Market.

The hybrid range includes its latest Immunity line which has a patented 30% copper cap wire technology. Six different mattresses in the line also offer layers of copper-infused memory foam.

This key ingredient is said to offer various health benefits from improving circulation and boosting the immune system, while also enabling better sleep.

Therapedic also offers a line of specialty mattresses that feature all foam and latex constructions, as well as a line of heavy-duty mattresses that offer up to six to seven layers of foam and foam-wrapped inner construction, offering consumers the highest level of high support.

Also within its assortment is the licensed Tommy Bahama line, which is the only other brand mix of product that its licensees produce for Therapedic.

This is the licensed Tommy Bahama bedding line, also seen at the Therapedic show in Las Vegas.

Borreggine notes that while this line has had success, success has been somewhat limited compared to other Therapedica products. But based on the positioning of Tommy Bahama stores in major metro markets such as New York and Chicago, he believes it has more potential to spread across the US.

It’s more successful regionally than it is nationally now, he said. So we’re looking to re-engage and reposition him back into our group so he can have another shot. That said, it should be a line that doesn’t just work in coastal areas. It can work anywhere. We think it could be a huge hit for everyone everywhere.

Describing it as more of a lifestyle line compared to other offerings, Borreggine said the line also falls within price points that run just above the average Therapy ticket, positioning it at the best of a lineup. good, better and better.

Communication is another key aspect of the company’s success including publishing monthly newsletters that share news on brand offerings and other timely topics. In addition, the company last year launched a video series called Inside Track hosted by Borreggine. Each segment offers subjects of interest to retailers, ranging from sales training and merchandising to marketing and how to better connect with their key customers.

These segments are based primarily on his experience as a retailer, including as president of 40 Winks Sleep Shops for more than 22 years.

I have been a retailer for a long time and I still think, respond and act like a retailer, he said. So when we create a promotion for Therapedic to give to our dealers, it was born in the brain of a retailer. It was intended as a retailer. And this is part of what has made our marketing and promotions for our retail partners so successful. Unlike other brands that are run by lifelong salespeople, we are not.

Thus, education has been and remains an essential part of the market therapy function.

We mainly talk about ways to help them build relationships with consumers to grow their business, he said. And when retailers increase their relationship with consumers and when they grow their business, they increase the level of professionalism in the sales category of our classification. We are striving to raise the level of integrity and the level of professionalism in the world of mattress sales.

We always try to give them good products and timely promotions and all the other things that every other brand tries to give them as well, but in this case, we’re also trying to help them connect right on the sales floor.