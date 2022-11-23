



A fascination for capturing “people of different cultures living their everyday lives” is what inspires the work of the University of Hawaii Videography Jeff de Ponte. A call for submissions from Lens International Magazine for its Culture issue prompted him to submit his street photography taken during a 2014 trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital. DePontes’ work along with nine other international photographers was selected and featured in the October 2022 issue of the fine art photography publication. “Seeing my name out there next to people that I’ve admired is really what’s so humbling,” said DePonte, who has been with whoops Office of Communication since 2015. With scenes from Japan, India, Kenya and Cambodia, the 171 glossy pages highlight a collection of unique projects that focus on ancient cultures and civilizations from around the world. DePontes’ 14-page photo spread, titled “Roads Without Borders,” features 20 square black-and-white photographs taken during his nine-day trip and third visit to Phnom Penh. DePonte was there as part of a documentary film project featuring the Future Light Orphanage and its founder Nuon Phaly. “I adopted a set of constraints that would define the work: one camera, one lens, black and white, square,” he wrote in his artist statement. “Working as a photojournalist in Phnom Penh gave me a new frame of reference. Social-humanist photography is the same, whether it is real cinema or photography.” Seeing the extraordinary in the ordinary With his trusty Fuji X100 camera in hand, DePonte completely immersed himself in the city, photographing people wherever he went. “The act of street photography helps me see the extraordinary in the ordinary, helps me experience a place more fully,” he said. Images of Phnom Penh include barefoot children in the streets and markets, a motorcycle delivery, jewelers at work, an elderly woman smiling for the camera, Buddhist monks gathered in the Royal Palace and ladies working in the rice fields – a favorite of DePontes at the meeting. “You can see a range of emotions on their faces (laughter, confusion, etc.),” he reflected. “As a street photographer, I needed to evoke something that says ‘I respect you’ without being boring.” DePonte said, “Experiencing a country as poor as Cambodia will make you question the things you take for granted at home in your comfort zone. I find it invigorating to observe the cultures of foreign countries. Photography can help us question what is normal and routine, while depicting the ingenuity and resourcefulness that is universal.” More about DePonte DePonte has been a videographer with whoops Office of Communications for seven years, and has captured numerous stories about whoops tidings to the amazing people and programs throughout whoops The system. “I like the situations where we go in and are more or less part of the action, not just reporting, but being involved in the story,” he said. DePonte has more than 40 years of photography and video production experience under his belt. He has worked on various independent photography and film projects, and in numerous fields in KGMB – TV , from community relations to writer/producer/director, for 30 years. He was also co-founder and president of Pipeline Digital, Hawaii, a software company specializing in videotape control that had partnerships with numerous big-name technology companies. He credits his mentor and Kamehameha Schools photo archivist, the late Luryier “Pop” Diamond for “hugely influencing” his photography as a high school student and then as a colleague. DePonte took his mentor position at Kamehameha Schools after his retirement in the 80s and was able to work alongside him for several years. For more on DePonte, go to his website.

