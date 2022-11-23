The GOP downplays its Trump wing on the world stage

The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who co-led the congressional delegation to the conference, downplayed the influence of neo-isolationists within his own party and noted that the Hills’ most powerful GOP lawmakers strongly support additional aid.

There are some very loud voices out there, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch said in an interview, referring to conservatives who oppose more aid to Kiev. It doesn’t bother me as much as you wish it wasn’t there. If we were on the other side of this, they’d be banging on the table saying, Send more money to Ukraine.

The unified show of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax came as GOP leaders, particularly in the House of Representatives, where the party is poised to take a majority, feel increased pressure from their right wing to cut additional funding to Ukraine. While support for protecting allies against Moscow remains largely bipartisan on Capitol Hill, recent polling data has shown some GOP voters shifting in a more Trump-centric direction, expressing resistance to further aid.

The unified show of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Halifax came as GOP leaders feel increased pressure from their right wing to cut additional funding to Ukraine. | Ukrainian presidential press office via AP Photo

Many of Trump’s biggest congressional allies are echoing the shift, keeping a close eye on how the former president views the White House’s latest Biden request, given his previous opposition to the packages. of aid to Ukraine.

Is Ukraine now the 51st state of the United States of America? And what position does Zelenskyy have in our government? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) asked sarcastically at a news conference the day before the Halifax conference began.

Far-right Republicans like Greene aren’t the only high-ranking members causing headaches for GOP leaders. Others are pushing for expanded oversight of US funding as a way to bridge both sides of the Ukraine aid debate, while some want to cut non-military parts of US aid to Ukraine. And with Republicans expected to hold only a single-digit majority in the lower chamber in January, these voices within the party could soon have real impact, despite supermajorities in both chambers remaining supportive of military and economic aid.

Given the uncertainty over how a House Republican majority would handle future funding, many Democrats and Republicans want to significantly increase the Biden administration’s request for $38 billion, hoping to pass it before Congress is sworn in. new.

[Ukraine has] the opportunity during the winter to continue the advance, to prevent Russia from resupplying, rearming and rearming, and preparing for a spring offensive. They can only do this with military support from the West, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said in an interview here. I think we need to provide as robust an additional package as possible to remove any doubt that this will happen in the next Congress.

The Ukrainian government already expected a larger sum of up to $60 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter. Democrats, who control both houses of Congress until Jan. 3, will specifically seek to increase the White House’s request for $500 million in humanitarian aid, which Coons described as woefully insufficient.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Senate divisions in retirement Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) has pledged to include a major aid package for Ukraine in a year-end spending bill. Republican leaders have pointed to Ukraine’s recent battlefield victories as a reason to double aid packages, not pull back.

I know many people say: Well, they were getting tired of helping Ukrainians. They are fighting for freedom. I want to help them, Shelby said in an interview before the Senate Thanksgiving recess, noting that appropriators had not yet reached an agreement on exact spending figures.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a senior member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said he was concerned that Republicans might not support an increase in economic and humanitarian aid packages.

We’ve seen this movie before, Cardin said.

For now, Republican leaders in both chambers are trying to block the Trump line by promising additional scrutiny of American taxpayer dollars going overseas, as well as seeking to persuade other NATO members to step up additional support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery piece at Russian positions near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on November 20, 2022. | Photo LIBKOS/AP

However, many of these oversight and accountability mechanisms exist within congressional committees, and GOP leaders have yet to come up with a specific plan. Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.), who attended the conference, said he has seen the Biden administration’s arms delivery to Ukraine become more timely, although additional caution is needed.

The Halifax forum featured an array of legislative and military leaders who sought to put those domestic political challenges to the side. In a welcome speech, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the case that the push against Russian expansionism is about much more than simply defending Ukrainian territory, as other adversaries such as China contemplate similar moves to upend the international order. After meeting with Austin, the nine-member congressional delegation here had the same message.

Make no mistake, added Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.), who co-led the delegation. Everyone is watching the result.

Paul McLeary contributed to this report.