Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA tape threat at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a FIFA decision to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity.

Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a press conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was always troubling … when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.

This is especially so when the expression is about diversity and inclusion, Blinken said at the Doha Diplomatic Club. And in my judgment, at least no one on a football field should be forced to choose between upholding those values ​​and playing for their team.

Just hours before the first players wearing armbands in support of the One Love campaign took to the pitch on Monday, football’s governing body warned they would be given immediate yellow cards. two of which lead to a players expulsion from that game and also the next.

No players wore the One Love armbands on Monday, although seven European teams had said they planned to wear them ahead of the tournament.

England’s Harry Kane wore a FIFA-approved non-discrimination strip, which was offered as a compromise in the match against Iran. FIFA has tried to counter the European armband campaign with more generic slogans supported by several United Nations agencies.

Asked to respond to Blinkens’ comments, FIFA referred to an earlier statement about allowing non-discriminatory armbands at tournaments as part of a compromise it tried to reach with football federations.

Blinken arrived in Qatar on Monday, where he visited a World Cup youth soccer program . He later watched the USA play Wales on Monday night.

While openly critical of FIFA, Blinken struck a more measured tone with Qatar. The energy-rich Middle Eastern nation has been criticized ahead of the tournament for its treatment of migrant workers and the criminalization of gay and lesbian sex.

We know that without workers, including many migrant workers, this World Cup simply would not be possible, Blinken said. Qatar has made significant strides in recent years for its labor laws to expand workers’ rights.

However, he made a point to add: The real work remains on these issues, and the United States will continue to work with Qatar to strengthen labor rights and human rights more broadly long after the World Cup ends. .

Blinken spoke alongside Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the press conference. Asked by a Qatar-based journalist about media attacks on his country, Sheikh Mohammed dismissed them.

Regarding the reforms of the state of Qatar, I think there were some circles that did not take this into account and relied on preconceived notions, he said. Of course we cannot change the opinion of those who just want to attack us or distort our image.

Blinkens’ visit comes as part of a strategic dialogue with Qatar, which also hosts about 8,000 US troops at its massive Al-Udeid Air Base that serves as the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command. The base was a key juncture in America’s chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and the evacuation of Afghan civilians.

A major issue to discuss is Iran. Non-proliferation experts say Iran now has enough uranium enriched to 60%, a short step from weapons-grade levels, to reprocess into fuel for a nuclear weapon if it chooses to do so.

Tehran insists its program is peaceful, although it has expanded it drastically since the collapse of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Meanwhile, Iran is reeling from months of protests following the September 16 in-custody death of a 22-year-old woman arrested by the country’s morality police.

A crackdown by authorities and violence surrounding the demonstrations have killed at least 434 people, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the protests. Iran is also playing in the World Cup and will face the USA on November 29.

The world is rightly focused on what is happening inside Iran, Blinken said. The protests that have arisen since the assassination of Mahsa Amini are something that have galvanized the world.

Asked about the recent US decision to protect Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the lawsuit targeting him over the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Blinken said the Biden administration will simply follow the law in terms of granting immunity to a head of state.

Blinken added that there were no plans for the crown prince to visit the US

