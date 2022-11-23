UCLA School of Law boycotts US News & World Report rankings

The UCLA School of Law announced Tuesday that it is joining the growing boycott of the U.S. News & World Reports rankings, saying the methodology the publication uses penalizes institutions that encourage careers in public law and seek to enroll students from diverse communities and marginalized.

UCLA’s decision reinforces what is shaping up to be the biggest challenge yet to the college rankings industry, following similar decisions in the past week by other top law schools to avoid publication. At least half of US News’ top 20 law schools have announced they will not participate in the rankings because of longstanding problems with the methodology. In addition to UCLA, they include Yale, Stanford, Harvard, Columbia, UC Berkeley, Georgetown, Michigan, Duke and Northwestern.

USC Law, currently ranked 20th in the US News rankings, has not joined the boycott or issued any statement regarding it. Among California law schools, Stanford ranks second, UC Berkeley no. 9 and UCLA no. 15.

The ranking discourages schools from supporting public service careers for their graduates, building a diverse student population and awarding need-based financial aid, UCLA School of Law Interim Dean Russell Korobkin said in a message. for the law school community. UCLA Law does all of these things, but honoring our core values ​​comes at a cost in ranking points.

U.S. News officials have said their organization will continue to rank the roughly 200 fully accredited law schools regardless of whether the institutions agree to submit their data. Most of the information used for the ranking is publicly available.

The US News Best Law Schools Ranking is for students looking for the best decision for their legal education. We will continue to fulfill our journalistic mission to ensure that students can rely on the best and most accurate information in making this decision, Eric Gertler, executive chairman and chief executive officer of US News, said in a statement. As part of our mission, we must continue to ensure that law schools are held accountable for the education they will provide to these students, and that mission will not change with these recent announcements.

Korobkin took issue with some aspects of US News’ review method. He said the rankings rely on unadjusted undergraduate grade point averages to measure the quality of students, penalizing those taking subjects that tend to yield lower grades, such as math, technology, engineering and science. The law school’s dean said it discourages students from taking more challenging classes and does not measure their academic ability or leadership potential. Other critics have said that the focus on GPA and test scores encourages law schools to award merit-based financial aid to attract top-scoring applicants rather than awarding need-based aid designed to to provide greater access to low-income students.

Korobkin also criticized the use of subjective ratings of the reputation of law school faculty and programs offered by a small number of lawyers, judges and professors. He said such raters cannot hope to have detailed knowledge of the nearly 200 schools they are asked to rate, instead using more quantifiable measures.

Like UC Berkeley and other institutions, UCLA Law is also dismayed that the rankings discourage students from entering public law.

UC Berkeley, for example, offers students a fellowship for a year after graduation to work at a public interest organization. Students receive a stipend comparable to an entry-level position in public service or public interest and a stipend while studying for the bar exams. Nine out of 10 students who receive a scholarship remain in public service law, according to UC Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky.

But US News does not count these scholarship students as fully employed, creating a perverse incentive for schools to eliminate these positions despite their success and despite the training they provide for future public service attorneys. Chemerinsky said last week in announcing that the school would join the boycott.

In addition, Korobkin said US News rewards schools that spend the most on their students. But that hampers public law schools, he said, which tend to spend less and pay less than private schools.

To make matters worse, Chemerinsky said, law school costs per student are adjusted by the cost of living of the surrounding areas. This means that high-cost regions, such as the San Francisco Bay Area, are penalized despite a lack of evidence that such metrics correlate with academic quality. UC Berkeley’s statistical analysis showed that cost-of-living adjustments alone dropped Berkeley’s US News ranking to 9th place. He helped elevate Yale in New Haven, Conn., to No. 1, over No. 2 Stanford, in Palo Alto.

Several other top law schools that have not joined the boycott said they are evaluating the issue but have echoed the criticism.

In a statement last week, The University of Pennsylvania Law School applauded its counterpart institutions for their leadership in raising key questions.

Among the problems with the current system, the U.S. News algorithm overcounts money spent on financial aid for students while fully rewarding schools for every dollar spent on faculty and administrator salaries and other operating expenses, the law school said. The ranking does not provide a comprehensive picture of how legal education is meeting the needs of today’s society.

In an interview, Korobkin said the time taken to discuss the issue with faculty and alumni did not focus on whether the ranking methodology was flawed, and there was no doubt it was, he said. Instead, the school debated whether taking a position would make a difference, since 80% of the information used by US News is publicly available.

Ultimately, he said, the law school believed it should take a public stance.

It is important for us to use this moment to reinforce our values ​​and do what we can to encourage positive change by ending our cooperation, he said. We are eager to work with US News, or any other organization that wishes to rank law schools, to help define a methodology that can provide useful comparative information to prospective students without creating incentives to detrimental to schools that fail to encourage the improvement of legal education. .